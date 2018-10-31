Eight Killed In Kabul-Parwan Traffic Accident

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2018)

At least eight people including two women were killed and four others injured in a traffic accident in Kabul-Parwan highway on Wednesday morning, an official said.

Mohammad Nazir head of Parwan traffic department said the incident happened in Rabat village of Bagram district after two Toyota Corolla vehicles collided.

According to the official, two women, three children and three men are among the dead and two women are among four others that were injured.

Abdul Khalil Farhangi head of Parwan Central Hospital said the injured people were in a critical condition.

Accidents are common in Afghanistan’s highways where roads are often in a poor state.

Most of the traffic accidents are basically because of the carelessness, high-speed driving, insufficiency of traffic signs, and bad condition of the roads.