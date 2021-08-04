Eight killed in car bomb outside acting defense minister’s house

(Last Updated On: August 4, 2021)

At least eight people were killed and more than 20 wounded on Tuesday night in a car bomb explosion outside the house of acting defense minister Bismillah Mohammadi, the Ministry of Interior confirmed Wednesday.

“At least eight people, including a woman, were killed and more than 20 others were injured in the car bomb attack,” the ministry said in a statement.

Immediately after the explosive-laden car was detonated, militants stormed the house.

A fire fight ensued, which lasted for five hours.

“The clash ended after five hours between special forces and fighters last night,” the statement said.

According to the ministry five attackers were reportedly involved in the incident.

The explosion happened in Sherpur, in PD10, and ripped through the city at about 8pm.

On Tuesday night officials said Mohammadi was safe.

Hours after the attack Mohammadi issued a video message and said he and his family were safe following a “terrorist attack” on his residence in Kabul.

He said some of his security guards had been wounded.

First Vice President Amrullah Saleh meanwhile met with Mohammadi in his office on Wednesday morning.

So far no group had claimed responsibility for the attack.

In addition to Tuesday night’s explosion, Kabul police confirmed an IED was detonated at about 08:15 on Wednesday morning, in PD10 in Kabul.

Police said two people were wounded in the incident.

President Ashraf Ghani has condemned the attack on the home of the acting defense minister and said that the Taliban’s war is about sedition and corruption and that a stand should be taken against such people according to divine instructions.

Ghani also said the show of support for the security forces seen over the last two days will continue in other parts of the country.