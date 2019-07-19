Eight Killed, 33 Wounded in Blast Near Kabul University

(Last Updated On: July 19, 2019)

At least eight people were killed and 33 others wounded in an IED blast close to the Kabul University in PD3 of the city, officials confirmed.

Fardaws Faramarz, a spokesman for Kabul’s police confirmed the incident adding that the security forces have also defused an IED attached to a vehicle at the area.

The incident happened at around 7:20 am on Friday while a number of students were waiting outside the university.

However, Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public said that eight dead and 33 injured were taken to the hospitals.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.