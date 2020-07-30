Eight killed, 30 wounded in Logar car bomb blast

(Last Updated On: July 30, 2020)

At least eight people were killed and 30 others wounded in a car bomb blast in Logar province.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement that an explosive-loaded vehicle detonated in Sharwal Square in Pole Alam, the capital of Logar, at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday.

Condemning the attack, the Ministry called the blast an “anti-Islam and anti-human” act.

“As people were on eve of Eid-ul-Adha the enemies of Islam and the people of Afghanistan killed innocent people,” the statement said.

Earlier, the head of Logar Provincial Council Hasibullah Stanikzai told Ariana News that at least 18 people including civilians were killed and 30 others injured in the explosion.

He added that the blast occurred in a crowded area where people were doing last-minute shopping on the eve of the Eid-ul-Adha.

Immediately no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban militant group in a statement has denied its involvement in the attack saying that they have nothing to do with the blast.

It comes the Taliban declared a three-day ceasefire during the Eid-ul-Adha and the Afghan government has also agreed on the truce.

The group has ordered its fighters not to conduct any attacks on Afghan security forces unless in retaliation for attacks against them.

“The ceasefire will be conducted for Afghan people to enjoy a prosperous and peaceful Eid,” the Taliban said on a Twitter post.