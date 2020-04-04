Eight family members killed, wounded in airstrikes – Baghlan

(Last Updated On: April 4, 2020)

As a result of the Afghan forces’ airstrikes in Baghlan on Friday, two members of a family were killed, and six others, including women and children, were wounded.

The family lives in Chashmai Shir village of Pol-e Khumri city. Their relatives demonstrated and blocked the highway in the north for over two hours.

The Baghlan police and local officials haven’t shared any details about the incident with the media.

In the meantime, the health department of Baghlan confirmed six wounded, including two women and four children.

The Baghlan residents said that the airstrike occurred on Friday evening when the Taliban attacked the national army caravan in Chashmai Shir of Pol-e Khumri.

As a result of these airstrikes, a young girl and a boy were killed and six others were wounded.

The Afghan forces and the Taliban haven’t commented on the matter yet.