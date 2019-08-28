8 Civilians Wounded As Taliban Attack Convoy of Afghan Forces in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: August 28, 2019)

Taliban militants attacked a patrolling convoy of Afghan forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Wednesday, a police official said.

The attack took place this afternoon at around 4:00 pm in Chamtal area of Khogyani district.

Khogyani police chief Fawad Khan told Ariana News that three Taliban militants were killed and four others wounded during the armed clashes.

He added that eight civilians were also wounded during the fighting between the two sides.

Mr. Khan further said that all victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

A hospital source told Ariana News that they have received two wounded women, two elderly men, two children and two policemen from the site of the clashes.

Local residents blamed Afghan security forces for the civilian casualties; however, security officials rejected the report.

The Taliban group has not made a comment about the report yet.