Eight ALP Members Killed in Takhar

Eight Afghan Local Police (ALP) members have been killed in Takhar province, a police official said Thursday.

Provincial deputy police chief Nezamuddin Ghori said the incident took place at around 2 a.m. this morning in Qandahari village, in Khuja Ghar district of the province.

Ghori said that the victims were shot to death and their bodies were burned.

He added that one member of the group, suspected to be involved in the brutal killing, was missing.

He further said that possibly the missing member of the group was a Taliban infiltrator.

Police says the case is under investigation.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.