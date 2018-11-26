Eight Afghan Security Forces Killed in Faryab: Official

(Last Updated On: November 26, 2018)

Eight Afghan security forces and two public uprising forces were killed after Taliban raided over a security outpost in Qaisar district of northern Faryab province, a local official said on Monday.

Tahir Rahmani, the head of the provincial council in Faryab said the incident has taken place in Arkalik area in Qaisar district.

He added that three security personnel were also injured and five more were missing.

According to Mr. Rahmani, the insurgents have seized two governmental armored-vehicles as well.

A security source who wished not to be named told Ariana News that eight security forces were killed in the Taliban attack.

Security officials in the province have not made a comment about the report yet.

Faryab is among the volatile provinces in the north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group have a huge presence.