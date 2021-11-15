Business
Egypt begins clinical trials for locally-produced vaccine
Egypt will begin the first phase of clinical trials for a locally manufactured Coronavirus vaccine “Covi Vax” that it hopes will cement its position as a vaccine hub in Africa.
The vaccine, which has been in production by the national research center since April 2020, has proven to produce antibodies to samples taken from infected individuals according to the minister of higher education, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.
Speaking at a press conference in Cairo, Abdel Ghaffar said the success of the trials is key to ensuring an Egyptian vaccine will be available for the country to vaccinate a population of 102 million.
Egypt has received a total of 12.8 million doses of several vaccines under the COVAX sharing scheme since it began its vaccination campaign in January.
The government announced it will mandate public sector workers to either be vaccinated or take a weekly coronavirus test to be allowed to work in government buildings after Nov. 15.
Business
Central bank to auction off $10 million in bid to stabilize AFN
Afghanistan’s Central Bank (Da Afghanistan Bank) announced Monday that it would auction off around $10 million this week, in a bid to help bring some stability to the Afghan currency.
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) called on commercial banks, money exchangers, and companies that provide money services to attend the auction on Tuesday.
The development comes a day after the Afghani lost significant value against the US dollar, dropping to its weakest since 2003 when new Afghani banknotes were printed.
On Monday, the AFN had strengthened slightly as one US dollar cost 92.95 AFN compared to 95 AFN on Sunday.
“Unfortunately, one US dollar cost 95 AFN yesterday. But today it reached 92 AFN again. This is an issue on the markets. The shortage of US dollars in Afghan markets is the main reason for the sharp drop in value,” said Abdul Rahman Zirak, a spokesman for Afghan’s biggest currency market Sarai Shahzada.
Zirak added that US dollars are being smuggled to neighboring countries which has also led to a shortage of dollars in Afghanistan.
“Unfortunately, nowadays millions of dollars are being smuggled to Pakistan and Iran so that they could sell at a higher price for greater profit. For instance, people sell dollars at a higher price and buy Pakistani rupees at a lower price and then transfer them to Afghanistan,” Zirak noted.
Afghanistan has for years been heavily reliant on the US dollar which is widely used in the country.
Business
Trade with Iran ‘back to normal’, value totals $1 billion
The head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce announced that the value of imports from Iran from the beginning of the year till now has totaled $1 billion, IRNA reported.
Yunes Momand also said that Afghanistan’s exports to Iran totaled $800 million. Goods exported from Afghanistan included precious stones, dried fruits, animal skins, apricots, and other fresh fruits.
Iran’s exports included electrical appliances, raw materials, petroleum and foodstuff.
IRNA reported that Afghan Chamber of Commerce officials said that trade transactions between the two countries had returned to normal following the temporary stoppage after the fall of the previous government.
Business
Afghan growers seek larger market for profitable pine nuts
The pine nut growers in Afghanistan are hoping to further expand overseas market and earn a fair income in a bumper harvest, trying to shake off the negative impacts brought by COVID-19 and domestic turmoil.
Afghanistan is having a bumper harvest of pine nuts, with its output reaching 17,000 tons this year.
Harvesting and processing pine nuts has been a family business in every harvest season as a very important source of income. From pine cones to the ready-for-sale products, the fat-rich nuts need to go through multiple procedures.
The best pine nuts in the country gathered in the pine nut wholesale market in Kabul. The merchants and workers are busy cleaning, sorting and packaging them.
Pine nut trees grow in eight eastern provinces of Afghanistan, including Khost, Paktia, Paktika, Kapisa, Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Laghman.
The country’s northeastern mountains, where the average altitude is higher than 1,000 meters with lots of snow and sunlight, provide sound environment for pine trees with pine nuts of outstanding quality.
“Paktia people’s life depends on pine nuts because they don’ have land. The Urgun region in Paktia and the Khost Province are basically mountains, and locals harvest pine nuts from there,” said Abdul Wali, a pine nut trader.
“Pine nut is good for human body. That’s why we like to have it,” said Ahmad Jaweed, a customer.
Despite the good harvest, the pine nuts can hardly reach its essential overseas market due to the impact of COVID-19 and complicated domestic situation.
“The price is better than before. In the past, one kilo of pine nuts was 2,800 afghani to 3,000 afghani (about 30-32 U.S. dollars). But now it’s 1,700 A to 1,800 afghani (18.5-19.6 U.S dollars) because exporting them to other countries became difficult,” Jaweed said.
People in China helped out as a close neighbor earlier this month. During a live-streaming promotion event of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Nov 6, the influencers from China Media Group (CMG) and e-commerce companies sold 120,000 cans of pine nuts in minutes.
The Afghanistan Pine Nuts Production Union wrote a thanks letter to CMG. The pine nuts traders said that this business can not only bring in foreign exchanges to Afghanistan, but also provide large amounts of job opportunities.
“If we do pine nut business with China, I can tell you that around 50,000 people will have jobs in this field,” Wali said.
“From the economic point of view, it’s very beneficial for us,” Jaweed said.
Central bank to auction off $10 million in bid to stabilize AFN
Egypt begins clinical trials for locally-produced vaccine
Two wounded in Kabul explosion
High school girls will go to next grade should schools stay shut this year
Trade with Iran ‘back to normal’, value totals $1 billion
Ashraf Ghani found to have lied countless times during his tenure
Kidnapped doctor rescued by IEA forces in Herat province
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
Pentagon offers payment to families of victims of botched drone strike
Rising wood prices a cause for concern in Kabul as winter looms
Tahawol: FM Muttaqi’s meeting with Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan discussed
Saar: Joint statement of Islamabad Troika meeting discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Political tensions and their effects on foreign trade discussed
Saar: Foreign countries’ perceptions of Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
$112m generated through export of figs from Afghanistan this year
-
Sport4 days ago
IEA appoints new chairman for Afghanistan Cricket Board
-
World4 days ago
Heavy rains in India and Sri Lanka leave 41 dead
-
Latest News4 days ago
Norwegian aid group says thousands of Afghans crossing into Iran daily
-
Latest News3 days ago
WFP chief in Afghanistan to help avert ‘world’s worst humanitarian crisis’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Summit on Afghan-Pakistan trade and transit issues discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA acting FM arrives in Islamabad for talks