Efforts underway to reopen Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2021)

Although many businesses are struggling in Afghanistan amid fears that the economy could collapse, some small restaurant owners are hopeful that business will soon improve, Reuters reported.

The power shift in Afghanistan has affected many aspects of local life.

In the first few days after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, the impact was considerable in the country’s capital city Kabul, which was famous for restaurants serving local and international cuisines.

“We used to sell 60 to 70 kilos of meat per day. Now, that has dropped to 30 to 40 kilograms. We’ve lost half our business. Whenever we ask someone, they don’t have money – their money is stuck in the banks. There was no business in the first days of the new regime, but now it’s a bit better,” said Ajmal Khan, manager of Shinwari Restaurant.

According to the report the quality and prices of food in restaurants have been minimally impacted. Customers are satisfied with the services, however, the overall economic situation and uncertainties do not allow many to dine out.

“There is no change in the prices. Prices are the same, and so are the services. Everything is the same as before; only the bazaar has slowed down. Hopefully it gets better. Yes, I don’t come frequently now because most of the people have no steady source of income, so they can’t eat out and enjoy the company of family and friends,” said Abdul Rashid, a diner.

Government officials, bank employees and NGO workers were the main customers at restaurants. Since the Islamic Emirate takeover, many of them have stopped going to their offices. Still, restaurant owners are hopeful that the situation will get back to normal once people get back to their jobs, and banks start normal operations again, Reuters reported.

“We still have 30 percent of our customers. In front of our restaurant, there are banks, offices and directorates. Their employees don’t come here anymore. They are either at home or have left the country,” said Abdullah, a restaurant owner.