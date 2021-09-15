Business
Efforts underway to reopen Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Mottaqi met with Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan on Tuesday to discuss challenges at the country’s border crossings.
Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Islamic Emirate’s political office in Doha, said the meeting focused on the people’s challenges at the Torkham and Spin Boldak crossings.
According to Shaheen, Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan has assured the Islamic Emirate that the crossings will soon be reopened to Afghans and all challenges will be resolved.
Pakistan closed the Torkham crossing to Afghan travelers, and traffic continued intermittently through Spin Boldak after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover of Afghanistan last month.
Thousands of Afghans are however currently waiting to cross into Pakistan at these crossings.
China’s Jiangxi Copper to develop Mes Aynak when situation allows
Members of the Islamic Emirate were seen on Monday touring the Mes Aynak copper mine, which two Chinese companies had been developing.
China’s Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd said that it and the Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) were monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and would push forward with the development of the Mes Aynak copper mine when they could.
Logar governor, Mohammad Ali Jan said that “now that the Islamic Emirate is ruling, this is our only and first visit to here, after this the Islamic Emirate and the company’s technical people will work on it together. As we know from history, this is a huge mine in Afghanistan and it is the nation’s great wealth.”
Construction of the mine until now has not been substantial due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan, said Zheng Gaoqing, the chairman of Jiangxi Copper, at an online briefing.
Jiangxi Copper and MCC took on a 30-year lease for the mine in 2008, which has an estimated reserve of 11.08 million tonnes of copper. Jiangxi Copper holds a 25% stake in the project.
Mes Aynak, about 40 km southeast of Kabul, is also the site of ancient Buddhist ruins.
Kabul restaurants hope for better business
Although many businesses are struggling in Afghanistan amid fears that the economy could collapse, some small restaurant owners are hopeful that business will soon improve, Reuters reported.
The power shift in Afghanistan has affected many aspects of local life.
In the first few days after the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, the impact was considerable in the country’s capital city Kabul, which was famous for restaurants serving local and international cuisines.
“We used to sell 60 to 70 kilos of meat per day. Now, that has dropped to 30 to 40 kilograms. We’ve lost half our business. Whenever we ask someone, they don’t have money – their money is stuck in the banks. There was no business in the first days of the new regime, but now it’s a bit better,” said Ajmal Khan, manager of Shinwari Restaurant.
According to the report the quality and prices of food in restaurants have been minimally impacted. Customers are satisfied with the services, however, the overall economic situation and uncertainties do not allow many to dine out.
“There is no change in the prices. Prices are the same, and so are the services. Everything is the same as before; only the bazaar has slowed down. Hopefully it gets better. Yes, I don’t come frequently now because most of the people have no steady source of income, so they can’t eat out and enjoy the company of family and friends,” said Abdul Rashid, a diner.
Government officials, bank employees and NGO workers were the main customers at restaurants. Since the Islamic Emirate takeover, many of them have stopped going to their offices. Still, restaurant owners are hopeful that the situation will get back to normal once people get back to their jobs, and banks start normal operations again, Reuters reported.
“We still have 30 percent of our customers. In front of our restaurant, there are banks, offices and directorates. Their employees don’t come here anymore. They are either at home or have left the country,” said Abdullah, a restaurant owner.
Fuel, gas imports resume through Hairatan and Aqina ports
Balkh’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment said Sunday that imports of fuel and gas through Hairatan and Aqina ports have resumed.
This comes amid complaints by motorists and residents in Balkh of rising fuel and gas prices.
One Balkh taxi driver said that due to the high price of fuel and gas he has not been able to turn a profit in recent weeks.
Motorists called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to monitor the situation and get suppliers to drop their prices.
Balkh residents said they pay 61 AFN per liter for fuel and 70 AFN per kilogram for gas.
Balkh’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment said that limitations on US Dollar trading have resulted in the spike in prices.
Seventy percent of Afghanistan’s fuel and gas is imported through three northern border crossings but stopped for a few weeks due to a shortage of foreign currency.
Efforts underway to reopen Torkham and Spin Boldak border crossings
