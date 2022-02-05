Business
Efforts underway to prevent economic collapse of Afghanistan: IFRC
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said that efforts are underway to prevent an economic collapse of Afghanistan.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Saturday, deputy head of the IFRC and head of Turkish Red Crescent said that humanitarian aid can’t fill the vacuum of economic problems.
“Red Crescent is a door of aid for Afghanistan. We encourage and support all international organizations to assist Afghanistan. We call on them to help Afghanistan as soon as possible.
“The problems like migration will be expanded, if the world does not help Afghanistan,” said Kerem Kinik, deputy head of IFRC and head of Turkish Red Crescent.
According to Kinik, Turkey will provide 800 tons of foodstuff, medical supplies and other necessary goods to Afghanistan.
He added that the first consignment of aid will arrive in Kabul soon.
“We have assisted with $10 million to Afghanistan that has reached two million people, it is humanitarian aid, and Turkey aid will continue. The aid includes shelter and foodstuff,” said Kinik.
This comes after the UN’s World Food Program said that more than half the population of Afghanistan is facing urgent humanitarian assistance.
Business
Afghani rebounds, stablizes at 94 AFN to the US dollar
The Afghani (AFN) has rebounded in recent weeks to a stronger 94 AFN to the US dollar, after its recent plunge which at one stage saw the currency fall to a low of 130 AFN to the dollar.
According to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Inamullah Samangani, the stronger AFN comes on the back of efforts by government to stabilize the currency.
In mid-December, the Afghani went into freefall until it reach a record low of 130 AFN to the dollar. However, the IEA put immediate measures in place to curb the downward spiral of the country’s currency.
This included the establishment of a commission, led by Abdul Salam Hanafi, the country’s deputy prime minister. The commission’s task was to coordinate with relevant institutions to crack down on the smuggling out of the country of US dollars, curb counterfeiting operations and eliminate other destructive factors that were influencing the currency’s value.
Now, with the strengthening and stabilizing of the Afghani, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment has issued a statement urging traders and sellers to reduce prices and maintain fairness in their business dealings given the financial problems Afghans are dealing with.
Business
Russia considers TAPI pipeline idea ‘politically attractive’
Moscow views the idea of Russia’s participation in the TAPI (Turkmenistan – Afghanistan – Pakistan – India) gas pipeline project as “politically attractive,” special envoy of the Russian President Zamir Kabulov told TASS in an interview.
“Such perspective appears politically attractive. The matters of supporting security for this project earlier considered to be the most challenging have lost their acuteness at this stage,” the Russian diplomat said.
Kabulov also stated that Russian economic entities will nevertheless have the last word on participation in the gas pipeline project, TASS reported.
“Everything will depend on the commercial side of the issue, on profitability of their participation in implementation of this project,” the special envoy added.
Construction of TAPI kicked off in December 2015 in Turkmenistan. The pipeline will have the length of 1,814 km and the capacity of 30 bln cubic meters of natural gas per year.
Afghan and Turkmen officials have meanwhile held talks in Kabul on the implementation of the TAPI project and the removal of obstacles.
The Islamic Emirate has assured partnering nations that there are no obstacles from Afghanistan’s side in the way of proceeding with the gas pipeline.
Business
Turkey sends humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan
A special “charity train” carrying tons of emergency goods under the coordination of Turkey’s government left Ankara, the capital of Turkey, for Afghanistan on Thursday, Anadolu agency reported.
The train, with aid from 11 humanitarian organizations coordinated by the state Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), is bound for a journey of 4,168 kilometers (3,590 miles), according to Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu.
“We have two trains with 47 wagons, carrying approximately 750 tons of charity goods,” Karaismailoglu said, adding that the train will reach Afghanistan after first passing through Iran and Turkmenistan, read the report.
Citing the start of an Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul cargo train last December, he said the charity train will travel the corridor in 16 days.
For his part, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu stressed that 12.9 million children in Afghanistan are in need of aid due to extreme weather conditions, Anadolu reported.
“For the past four years, we have been the country, the nation that has given the most aid in the world,” said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.
According to the UN humanitarian coordination office OCHA, half the population now faces acute hunger, over 9 million people have been displaced, and millions of children are out of school.
Previously, the UN and its partners launched a $4.4 billion funding appeal to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan in 2022.
UN chief Antonio Guterres has also warned that millions of Afghans are on the verge of death, urging the international community to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and jump-start its banking system.
Single bomber carried out Kabul airport attack, U.S. military says
Efforts underway to prevent economic collapse of Afghanistan: IFRC
Iran says it has a right to continue nuclear research
First gold of the Games won by Norwegian
UN officials visit IEA leaders, promise aid to vulnerable Afghans
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Afghan met office issues weather warning ahead of snowstorms
Deadly Nangarhar blast was caused by a gas cylinder: MoI
N.Korea says won’t attend Beijing Olympics, blames COVID-19 and ‘hostile forces’
China calls on US to lift economic sanctions on Afghanistan
Exclusive interview with Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, deputy head of interior ministry
Saar: IEA efforts to open new chapter of ties with world discussed
Tahawol: UN chief’s report about Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: EU parliament meeting on Afghan women’s situation discussed
Saar: US, Qatar officials meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul bakery donates bread as millions in Afghanistan suffer extreme hunger
-
World5 days ago
Biden says he plans to designate Qatar as major non-NATO ally
-
World4 days ago
UK PM to visit Ukraine in show of support, urges Russia to step back from conflict
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA makes first senior female appointment
-
World3 days ago
Wife of N.Korea’s Kim makes first public appearance since Sept
-
Latest News4 days ago
Next extended Troika likely to be held in Kabul
-
Latest News3 days ago
Qatar reaches deal with IEA to resume evacuations
-
Business4 days ago
Russia considers TAPI pipeline idea ‘politically attractive’