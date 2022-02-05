Efforts underway to prevent economic collapse of Afghanistan: IFRC

(Last Updated On: February 5, 2022)

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said that efforts are underway to prevent an economic collapse of Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Saturday, deputy head of the IFRC and head of Turkish Red Crescent said that humanitarian aid can’t fill the vacuum of economic problems.

“Red Crescent is a door of aid for Afghanistan. We encourage and support all international organizations to assist Afghanistan. We call on them to help Afghanistan as soon as possible.

“The problems like migration will be expanded, if the world does not help Afghanistan,” said Kerem Kinik, deputy head of IFRC and head of Turkish Red Crescent.

According to Kinik, Turkey will provide 800 tons of foodstuff, medical supplies and other necessary goods to Afghanistan.

He added that the first consignment of aid will arrive in Kabul soon.

“We have assisted with $10 million to Afghanistan that has reached two million people, it is humanitarian aid, and Turkey aid will continue. The aid includes shelter and foodstuff,” said Kinik.

This comes after the UN’s World Food Program said that more than half the population of Afghanistan is facing urgent humanitarian assistance.