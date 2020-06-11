Latest News
Efforts underway to determine ‘time & place’ for Intra-Afghan talks
The Afghan Presidential Palace says that the time and place for holding the Intra-Afghan talks will be determined soon.
According to the presidential spokesman, the main focus of the talks between the President and the Chairman of the National Reconciliation Council with the US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Special Envoy of Qatar to Afghanistan was to determine the time and place for the talks.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for peace in Afghanistan, following his meeting with the Taliban in Doha and Pakistani officials in Islamabad, met President Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, Hamed Karzai, and some other political figures and discussed steps before the start of the Intra-Afghan talks.
“It’s too early to tell when and where the talks will take place. I am looking forward to sharing the information with you in the coming days,” said presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.
This comes as President Ghani in his recent statements in the Atlantic Council said that the time and place of the Intra-Afghan talks will be determined next week.
“If they decide to hold talks in Doha, we are ready to speed it up,” said Motaliq bin Majid al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy to Afghanistan, after his meeting with the president and chairman of the National Reconciliation Council. “We will do so neutrally and transparently, in accordance with the international law.”
The Intra-Afghan talks are expected to take place in mid-June.
Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said that representatives of Russia, the United States, and Afghanistan would discuss how to hold the Intra-Afghan talks at a tripartite meeting next Monday.
“By releasing the prisoners, we are trying to maintain a significant reduction in violence or an undeclared ceasefire so that we can move forward with important steps in the peace process,” said Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi.
Earlier, during a visit to Kabul, the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff assured of his country’s cooperation in the peace process; the Afghan government sees the process of the talks as constructive, but it expects Pakistan to take practical steps in the matter.
On the other hand, General Kenneth F. McKenzie, commander of the US Central Command, emphasizes that full withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan by spring next year depends on conditions that he believes have not been met yet.
According to him, there is no assurance that the attacks against the US will end.
Latest News
Afghan parliament fails in its one-year performance
New findings suggest that the Afghan parliament has failed in its one-year performance, especially in the area of legislation.
One year has passed since the seventh round of the National Assembly – a period achieved after six months of electoral strife and then a month of the in-house impasse.
Recent findings by the Free and Fair Elections Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA) show that the National Assembly has failed in its one-year performance, including the legislature, the absence of members, and the oversight of government performance.
“Unfortunately, the seventh round has failed in its duties and is contrary to the expectations of people,” said Haseeb Motarif, a researcher at FEFA.
However, Gul Ahmad Noorzad, a member of the House of Representatives, said: “In the current crisis, the whole government has not worked well.”
Based on the findings, most of the meetings of the Afghan Parliament have no quorum for decision-making which has led to ease the passage of major laws and issues.
“Parliament must seriously ask the government to introduce the new cabinet,” said Abdul Baqi Rashid, a member of FEFA.
Meanwhile, the presidential spokesman Sediq Sidiqqi said, “The government is ready to complete the cabinet as soon as possible and introduce it to the parliament.”
However, efforts to coordinate more with the government, to mediate in the political stalemate, to expose corruption in the definitive documents, and having highly educated members, have been cited as the prominent points of the seventh round of the National Assembly.
Latest News
Ghani: Ceasefire is a key element in advancing the peace process
Speaking at the US Atlantic Council through a video teleconference, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said that the ceasefire was an important step in advancing the peace process.
Pres. Ghani added that there was going through an uncertain situation and that the government should take it into account.
The President also stressed that Afghanistan had rich underground resources, which be better utilized once peace is achieved.
According to the President, the obstacles to bringing peace in Afghanistan have now been removed.
Ashraf Ghani, in response to a question about the possibility of an interim government and his retirement, said that the biggest mistake Dr. Najibullah (an ex-Afghan president) had made during the talks with the Mujahideen was to announce his resignation. “We watched that film once, we don’t want to watch it again,” he said.
Pres. Ghani added that Afghanistan’s stands with Pakistan have changed, 3,000 Taliban prisoners have been released, another 2,000 would be released soon, and the location and timing of the Afghan-Afghan talks would be determined next week.
He added that there was no two-headed government in Afghanistan anymore, noting that he is now working together with Abdullah.
According to President Ghani, the negotiating team represents the whole nation of Afghanistan.
Latest News
Afghan cricketer Nabi tops player rankings for ODI all-rounders
Mohammad Nabi Essakhel preserves the top ranking at ODI all-rounders, ICC announces.
The Afghanistan National Cricket Team player, Mohammad Nabi Essakhel, ranks first at the latest One Day International all-rounders ranking by the International Cricket Council.
Moreover, he ranked first for the all-rounder ranking at the T20 games with 301 ratings.
It is worth mentioning that according to ICC, Rashid Khan Arman, another Afghan national cricket player and the best baller in the world, earns sixth place at the T20 competition with 253 points.
Reports indicate that Rashid Khan and Mujib al-Rahman are now respectively in the first and second positions at the bowling rankings.
