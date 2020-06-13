Efforts stepped up to kick-start Intra-Afghan negotiations

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2020)

Progress has been made in determining the time and place of the Intra-Afghan talks, and all parties seem ready to sit around the negotiation table.

The Afghan State Ministry of Peace says that there was progress over the past week in coordinating the time and location of the talks, but has not yet been finalized.

“These developments over the past week have been more in line with the location, time, and other elements for the talks,” said Najia Anwari, a spokeswoman for the State Ministry of Peace.

The head of the government’s negotiating team also stressed that the groundwork has been laid for starting the negotiations.

According to Arg, the government has taken practical steps to start the talks.

“We have taken practical steps to start direct negotiations and peace. Now, it is up to the opposition to stop the violence and engage in direct dialogue,” said Latif Mahmood, presidential deputy spokesman.

On the other end, the Taliban has also said that the group would hold talks with the government within a week of the completion of 5,000 prisoners’ release.

Khalil Safi, head of the Afghan Institute for Peace Studies, said: “The process of releasing the prisoners is about to be completed and the first round of talks will begin without delay. The United States and Qatar are moving forward with facilitating and coordination.”

It should be noted that Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for peace in Afghanistan, said that the Intra-Afghan talks were imminent than ever, but once the prisoners are released.

According to him, reaching the Intra-Afghan talks is a key goal of US diplomatic policy.