Connect with us

Latest News

Efforts stepped up to kick-start Intra-Afghan negotiations

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

 on

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2020)

Progress has been made in determining the time and place of the Intra-Afghan talks, and all parties seem ready to sit around the negotiation table.

The Afghan State Ministry of Peace says that there was progress over the past week in coordinating the time and location of the talks, but has not yet been finalized.

“These developments over the past week have been more in line with the location, time, and other elements for the talks,” said Najia Anwari, a spokeswoman for the State Ministry of Peace.

The head of the government’s negotiating team also stressed that the groundwork has been laid for starting the negotiations.

According to Arg, the government has taken practical steps to start the talks.

“We have taken practical steps to start direct negotiations and peace. Now, it is up to the opposition to stop the violence and engage in direct dialogue,” said Latif Mahmood, presidential deputy spokesman.

On the other end, the Taliban has also said that the group would hold talks with the government within a week of the completion of 5,000 prisoners’ release.

Khalil Safi, head of the Afghan Institute for Peace Studies, said: “The process of releasing the prisoners is about to be completed and the first round of talks will begin without delay. The United States and Qatar are moving forward with facilitating and coordination.”

It should be noted that Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special representative for peace in Afghanistan, said that the Intra-Afghan talks were imminent than ever, but once the prisoners are released.

According to him, reaching the Intra-Afghan talks is a key goal of US diplomatic policy.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

COVID-19

Covid-19 cases in Afghanistan surpass 24,000

Avatar

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health says that with 556 new cases of the Coronavirus, the total number has increased to 24,102 in Afghanistan.

In the past 24 hours, 273 people have recovered from the virus, according to the ministry’s statistics, bringing the total to 4,201.

The ministry added that five Covid-19 patients had died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 451.

According to the Ministry of Health, the 556 new cases were reported as follows: 253 in Kabul, 74 in Balkh, 43 in Nangarhar, 28 in Takhar, 23 in Kandahar, 23 in Bamyan, 22 in Baghlan, 20 in Maidan Wardak, 17 in Kunar, 12 in Logar, nine in Zabul, eight in Ghazni, eight in Nimroz, six in Daikundi, five in Helmand, three in Laghman and two in Uruzgan.

Currently, a total of 24,102 people in Afghanistan are infected with deadly Coronavirus.

The number of Covid-19 cases increases every day, as the restrictions on movements are being avoided.

Although people are not committed to abiding by quarantine rules, they blame the government for ill-enforcement.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Nine policemen killed in Ghor, Kandahar clashes

Avatar

Published

7 hours ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2020)

At least nine policemen were killed in clashes with the Taliban militants in Ghor and Kandahar provinces.

Fakhrudin, the district police chief for Pasaband, Ghor, told Ariana News that Taliban fighters stormed a security outpost on Friday midnight in the district. 

At least seven policemen were killed, one police officer was wounded and another is missing, Fakhrudin said.

According to him, the militants have seized all equipment of the outpost.

The police commander, however, claimed that the Afghan forces have also inflicted casualties on the Taliban, but did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, at least two policemen were killed and another was wounded in a clash with the Taliban in the Dand district of southern Kandahar province.

In a statement released on Saturday, Kandahar police said the clash broke out after the militants attacked police forces in the district.

According to the statement, at least 16 insurgents were killed and 11 others wounded in the clash.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany

Avatar

Published

19 hours ago

on

June 13, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2020)

Jama Saidi – an Afghan-German boxer – defeated his Ghanaian rival Jay Spencer in a fight on Friday evening.

The two super middleweight class boxers fought in a ring in Berlin, Garmany.

Saidi won the match with high scores in 8 rounds.

Since Saidi, 26, began professional boxing, he has fought 18 matches with 17 victory – seven knockouts – and one lost.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Spencer, 29, has lost two of 13 matches. 

 

Continue Reading

Trending