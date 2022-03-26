Business
Efforts ongoing to make Afghanistan self-reliant: Mullah Baradar
Afghanistan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said on Saturday that efforts are underway to make the country self-reliant in every field.
Addressing a gathering to mark the 26th farmer festival, Baradar said that supporting and modernizing Afghanistan’s agriculture are among the priorities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“Supporting agriculture sector, water canals, greenhouses, modernizing Afghanistan’s agriculture, distributing seeds, finding markets for agricultural products are the priorities of the Islamic Emirate,” said Baradar.
Meanwhile, acting minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock said that efforts are underway to find markets for domestic products.
The official called on investors and national traders to invest in agriculture sector.
“We ask investors and national traders to invest in agriculture sector. We are committed to provide facilities to our investors,” said Minister Abdul Rahman Rashid.
Coinciding with the farmer festival, a domestic products expo also kicked off in Badam-Bagh area of Kabul city on Saturday.
“Business are not running well nowadays. There isn’t rush. People don’t buy as much as they used to do in the past,” said Safiullah, a participant of the exhibition.
“The level of sales is good, however, lesser number of people are visiting as compared to last year,” said Hazrat Gul, another participant.
Women also took part in the expo to find market for their agriculture products.
“Our products are honey, cumin, Badakhshan cake etc. I have been participating in the expo for the last 10 years. The markets are not good this year,” said Mari Gul, a participant of the expo.
Shaima Yosufzai, another participant of the expo, said: “Our products are jam, dried garlic and other dried materials. We prepare and sell them.”
This is the first farmer festival that is celebrated in Afghanistan since IEA took power in August last year.
Russian LPG suppliers to resume exports to Afghanistan
Russian producers plan to resume liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies to Afghanistan in March, rail data in Refinitiv Eikon showed, after they lost traditional westbound routes due to the Ukraine conflict.
Russian producers have not supplied LPG to Afghanistan since mid-2020 amid coronavirus-related restrictions and weak profitability, Reuters reported.
The Gas Processing Plant (GPP) in the Russian city of Orenburg owned by Kazrosgaz, the joint venture of Kazakh state-owned Kazmunaigaz and Russia’s Gazprom, plans to ship to Afghanistan 10,000 tonnes of LPG, rail data showed.
Kazrosgaz could not immediately be reached for comment.
Kazrosgaz used to ship LPG cargoes from the Orenburg plant by rail mainly to the Ukrainian port of Izmail and to Belarus, but the Ukraine conflict prompted the company to look at alternative routes.
Lukoil’s Permnefteorgsintez and Omskiy Kautschuk plants plan to export to Afghanistan in March more than 10,500 tonnes of LPG, the rail data showed.
Russian rail has banned LPG shipments to Ukraine and Russian Azov Sea and Black Sea ports, which used to handle a large part of LPG exports from Russia and Kazakhstan. LPG exports to Belarus were suspended due to overstocking in the country.
Russian LPG producers considered redirecting LPG volumes to Afghanistan as exports have become more profitable amid falling prices in Russia’s domestic market.
Dozens of factories close in Balkh due to lack of electricity
Dozens of factories remain shut in Afghanistan’s northern province of Balkh due to a severe shortage of electricity, officials said.
Industrial parks in Balkh house about 400 factories, however at least 150 have been forced to close, most of them because of power shortages.
Sher Mohammad Sepahizada, an adviser of the provincial directorate of industry and commerce, said that some of the factories were closed as they were seasonal.
“They will resume production after they get raw materials,” he said.
Factory owners meanwhile have called for support for domestic products instead of low quality imports.
“Duties on imports should be high. Even if there are no imports, we can increase our production capacity,” said Mirwais Qarizada, a factory owner in Balkh.
Balkh province is considered to play an important role in commerce and trade due to its proximity to Uzbekistan.
Afghanistan’s economy under the spotlight on eve of 1401, the new solar year
On the eve of Afghanistan’s new solar year, Nowruz, the year 1400 has proven to be one of increased economic hardships that ultimately led to a financial crisis in the country.
In August, the former government collapsed which sparked widespread panic among Afghans who rushed to banks to draw their money.
People queued for hours, for days and even weeks but as the Ashraf Ghani government tumbled and foreign troops withdrew, foreign funding that propped up the country came to a sudden halt and the banking system froze.
In order to prevent the complete collapse of the banking system, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), which had swept to power, stepped in and imposed strict restrictions on the amount of cash people could withdraw.
Global sanctions added to the mix and made life even more difficult for Afghans – so much so that the IEA was unable to pay government employees their salaries for the first few months.
Gradually, the economic situation stopped its freefall and leveled out. Humanitarian aid helped ease hunger and shipments of cash from the United Nations has continued to come in to the country. Although sanctions are still in place, the UN has stepped in to assist with regards to the economy.
On a more positive note, some development projects have been kickstarted by the IEA these past few months – especially transit projects connecting Afghanistan to Central Asia.
However, Afghanistan’s economic situation is still critical.
Key problems are as follows:
• No new investments have been made in 1400 in the country
• With the coming to power of the Islamic Emirate, banking activities were suspended for a significant period of time
• International organizations stopped major projects they had been funding, leaving many projects unfinished
• Global sanctions were imposed on the country’s economic system
• Trade between Afghanistan and its neighbors stalled due to a lack of funding and political uncertainty for some time
• The Afghani (AFN) plummeted to a low of 130 AFN to the US dollar. It has since recovered somewhat
• Food and fuel prices have risen unprecedentedly
• About $9 billion of foreign assets were frozen by the United States
Despite all these challenges, the IEA has stepped up efforts to stabilize the economy and to improve the situation. The IEA came out in support of the private sector and worked hard to save the country’s economy from collapsing altogether.
The Ministry of Finance meanwhile said the economic situation in the country has improved slightly in the past few months and that the Islamic Emirate will take major steps to boost the economy in the new year (1401). The IEA also said it will launch some key development projects.
The Ministry of Finance, however, was unable to finance the budget for the new fiscal year from domestic revenue. This is not however new, as a major part of the budget has been funded by the international community for the past 20 years.
Economic experts believe the Islamic Emirate has taken effective steps to stabilize the economy, but many have said government needs to facilitate new investments.
Afghanistan’s private sector has in addition called on the Islamic Emirate to invest in agriculture and mining; to generate electricity; and develop transit, telecommunications, fiber optics and telecommunication sectors.
