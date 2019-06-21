Efforts Underway to Form Single Electoral Ticket: Hekmatyar

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2019)

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a presidential candidate, says that the efforts are going on so that all or some of the presidential candidates agree on forming a single electoral ticket.

He says that this measure will be taken to prevent the going of the presidential election to the second round.

Moreover, Hekmatyar announces that his team is ready to agree with the presidential candidates on forming an interim government.

However, he suggests some preconditions for forming an interim government.

“If the interim government is formed, it should be for a short term to ensure the transparency of the election,” said Hekmatyar.

Meanwhile, the presidential candidates are concerned about the probable frauds in the upcoming election and their demands being ignored by the elections commissions and government.

“If they do not accept our demands and we do not be assured of the election’s transparency, we will make new decisions of any kind,” said Hekmatyar.

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 28th.