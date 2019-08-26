Efforts Underway to Begin Direct Talks with Taliban: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday said that the Taliban insurgent group should stop killing the people of Afghanistan and accept the will of the nation.

Speaking at the weekly Council of Ministers Meeting, Abdullah said that efforts are underway to begin direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban group.

“The peace negotiation has not started between the two sides yet, but efforts are underway to convince [the Taliban] to accept the will of the people of Afghanistan and stop killings,” Abdullah said.

Earlier, it was reported that the government will introduce a group of 15 negotiators to discuss peace with the Taliban but had no progress so far.

Abdullah further said that the Taliban militants are using the highways to earn money for themselves.

“Taliban are using the opportunities and are using from highways as an income source,” he stated.

At the same time, he emphasized on holding a transparent election and called on the electoral bodies to maintain their impartiality in the election.