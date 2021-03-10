Latest News
Education Ministry bans school girls over 12 from singing in public
The Ministry of Education has banned all school girls over the age of 12 from singing or performing at public performances.
A letter from the Kabul Education Department states that male teachers and educators are also not allowed to teach school girls over the age of 12, and that if they fail to abide by this rule they could face legal action.
The ban would apply to all government and private schools, the letter stated.
The decision has sparked an outcry among social media users and other critics.
Women in particular have slammed the decision, saying that sensitive decisions especially relating to gender should not be taken by educational institutions.
But the Ministry of Education says the decision was made following an order from the National Assembly and at the suggestion of some families.
“According to the order of the Ministry of Education, all public and private schools should organize singing groups for female students so that their members are girls under 12 years old.
“The letter states that male educators cannot educate girls over the age of 12,” one official said.
Najiba Arian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, confirmed the ban.
Arian said the decision was made following complaints by families of the “heavy load of studies on the shoulders of the students in high school and middle school”.
Based on the decision, girls who are over the age of 12 are only allowed to sing the national anthem and other cultural songs at womens-only gatherings.
The principals of schools have also been warned that they will face legal action if they break these rules.
Critics have described the move as imposing limitations on the civil liberties of women and girls.
SIGAR warns of continued threat – with or without peace
The United States’ Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) warned on Wednesday night that security remains the most crucial and enduring high-risk area for Afghanistan and with or without a sustainable peace agreement and nationwide ceasefire, Afghanistan will likely continue to be threatened by multiple violent-extremist organizations.
Presenting SIGAR’s 2021 High-Risk List to US Congress, John F. Sopko, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, said any political agreement risks subordinate groups going rogue, possibly manifesting as another insurgency or insecurity from criminal gangs or networks.
These issues could become even more pronounced if US forces are no longer in country to provide counterterrorism support and to train, advise, and assist Afghanistan’s security institutions, his report stated.
He said that in keeping with SIGAR’s statutory mandate to promote economy, effectiveness, and efficiency, the High-Risk List identifies serious risks to the United States’ $143 billion reconstruction effort in Afghanistan.
He also pointed out that this report is issued at a time when peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are stalled amid continuing high levels of violence, putting the reconstruction effort at greater risk than ever before.
“As we note in this report, whether or not the United States continues to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan pursuant to last year’s withdrawal agreement with the Taliban, the new Administration and Congress will have to decide whether and to what extent reconstruction will continue.
“Although Afghanistan’s leadership have often stated that their goal is self-reliance, Afghanistan today is nowhere near to being self-reliant – especially in funding its government operations, including military and police – from its own resources.
“And, as highlighted in our report, reconstruction aid helps keep Afghanistan from reverting to a terrorist safe haven,” Sopko said.
He stated that “today the gains from our nation’s investment in Afghanistan’s reconstruction face multiple threats: continued insecurity, uncertain post-peace settlement funding, the challenge of reintegrating fighters, endemic corruption, lagging economic growth and social development, threats to women’s rights, the illicit narcotics trade, and inadequate oversight by donors.”
He also pointed out that the level of violence has increased, including not only attacks against Afghan security forces, but also bomb attacks on civilians and targeted assassinations of mid level officials, prominent women, and journalists.
In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is overwhelming Afghanistan’s health sector and having a severe impact on its economy and people, he stated.
Sopko said this report is “intended to provide an independent and sober assessment of the various risks now facing the Administration and Congress as they seek to make decisions about the future of the U.S. mission in Afghanistan.”
The High-Risk List focuses on elements of the US reconstruction effort in Afghanistan that are essential to success; at risk of failure due to waste, fraud or abuse; and subject to the control or influence of the US government.
Key Factors
By using these criteria, SIGAR identified eight high-risk areas:
• Increasing Insecurity
• Uncertain Funding for a Post-Peace Settlement
• The Need to Reintegrate Ex-Combatants
• Endemic Corruption
• Lagging Economic Growth and Social Development
• Illicit Narcotics Trade
• Threats to Women’s Rights
• Inadequate Oversight
The report stated that while security remains the most crucial and enduring high-risk area for Afghanistan because the Taliban have not significantly changed their tactics, high levels of violence, or political objectives, and terrorist groups in Afghanistan such as Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K/Daesh) and al-Qaeda remain in the country.
“With or without a sustainable peace agreement and nationwide ceasefire, Afghanistan will likely continue to be threatened by multiple violent-extremist organizations.
“Any political agreement risks subordinate groups going rogue, possibly manifesting as another insurgency or insecurity from criminal gangs or networks.
“These issues could become even more pronounced if US forces are no longer in country to provide counterterrorism support and to train, advise, and assist Afghanistan’s security institutions,” the report read.
It also noted that the long-term danger for Afghan women is that Afghan peace negotiations break down, plunging the country into worse violence. “Women and girls suffer not only loss of life, injury, disability, and mental trauma, but also the loss of male breadwinners, increasingly desperate poverty, the social stigma and discrimination that accompany widowhood and permanent disability, and reduced access to basic services.”
The SIGAR report also noted that there are between 55,000 and 85,000 Taliban fighters and that depending on the terms of a peace agreement, some Taliban fighters will be integrated into the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces; while others will need to transition to productive noncombatant status in civil society.
According to SIGAR, Afghanistan remains exceptionally reliant on foreign assistance – specifically with donor grants that total at least $8.6 billion per year which currently finances almost 80 percent of Afghanistan’s $11 billion in public expenditures.
“Afghanistan remains exceptionally reliant upon foreign assistance, creating both an opportunity for donors to influence events there as foreign troops depart and risks to a potential peace if they reduce assistance too much, too fast, or insist on conditions that cannot be achieved by the parties to the conflict,” the report read.
SIGAR also warned that the Afghan government’s limited fiscal capacity may be inadequate to sustain the infrastructure, such as roads, reliable power generation, and economic supply chains.
“The Afghan government’s lack of financial sustainability is an issue affecting all high-risk areas identified by SIGAR,” the report read.
SIGAR also noted that the detrimental effects of the illegal drugs trade in Afghanistan does not only affect the health system but also helps fund insurgents, foster corruption, and provoke criminal violence.
“Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Afghanistan’s opium economy has remained resilient. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reported that Afghanistan’s 2020 opium-poppy harvest was largely uninterrupted by COVID-19,” the report read.
Another key risk factor was government’s failure to effectively address systemic corruption in Afghanistan.
SIGAR stated the Afghan government has taken limited steps to curb systemic corruption, but more tangible action is required.
“The Afghan government often makes “paper” reforms, such as drafting regulations or holding meetings, rather than taking concrete actions that would reduce corruption, like arresting or enforcing penalties on powerful Afghans.”
Sopko meanwhile stated that regardless of the course chosen by the US, SIGAR, as the largest oversight presence in Afghanistan and the only one with whole-of-government authority, will remain the best US defense against the waste, fraud, and abuse of US taxpayer funds in Afghanistan.
Talk teams meet with UNAMA as stalled talks tackled
Yesterday evening, a meeting was held between the the Head of the Political office of the Islamic Emirate, Mullah Baradar Akhand, and his deputy, with UNAMA chief Deborah Lyons & her accompanying delegation.
In addition to the situation in Afghanistan, the delegates discussed the intra-Afghan talks, the implementation of the Doha Agreement, the release of prisoners, the end of the blacklist & the new plan proposed by the US.
Sources said it was said by the Taliban that they are reviewing the proposal.
The Taliban has called on the United Nations, as it has ratified the Doha Pact, which is a good step, to use its influence to implement it.
Turkey to host meeting on Afghan peace late in March
Sources told ArianaNews on Wednesday that Turkey will host a meeting on Afghan peace process on 27 March.
According to the sources the meeting will be take place in Ankara, capital of Turkey.
This comes after the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said in a letter to President Ashraf Ghani, that a meeting facilitated by the UN will be hosted in Turkey to discuss the Afghan peace process.
Taliban delegation, Afghan government representatives, and foreign countries will participate .
Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency reported that Turkey is ready to mediate between the talks teams.
“Afghanistan is a very important country for us,” said Omer Celik, spokesman for the Justice and Development (AK) Party, quoted by Anadolu Agency.
According to Celik “Turkey is ready to be involved in all kinds of mediation efforts for peace in Afghanistan and the region.”
Taliban political office in Doha said that they have not decided yet on whether will participate in the meeting or not.
The Afghan government also did not comment about its participation in the meeting.
On the other hand, United Nation Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Deborah Lyons, head of the mission, discussed the Afghan peace process with Taliban and government’s negotiating teams in Doha.
According to UNAMA Deborah Lyons “underscored UN’s continued commitment to work with the parties in ending the conflict and reaching an inclusive peace settlement.”
The Afghan State Ministry for Peace said the UN envoy urged the international community to respect Afghans and Afghan government’s demands.
“The UN Envoy in a meeting with Islamic republic negotiation team emphasized on acceleration of peace talks… and a ceasefire,” said Najia Anwari, spokeswoman for the ministry.
This comes as Russia is planning to host a meeting on the Afghan peace process on 18 March in Moscow and Afghan government, Taliban, and Afghan political parties have been invited to the meeting.
