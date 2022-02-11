Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children

(Last Updated On: February 11, 2022)

Acting Education Minister Mawlavi Noorullah Munir this week visited southern Helmand province ahead of the new school year in tropical provinces and said the Ministry would provide educational opportunities to all Afghan children especially in remote areas of the country.

He also called on school teachers to ensure they carry out both their “religious and national obligations and train Afghan children well”.

“These children are sons/daughters of people, the nation, and homeland. Their parents sent them to us to train them. They hope we could teach them the best. They (the parents) have no money but provide their children with pens, bags, and notebooks,” Munir said.

He added: “Their parents hope their children one day become a religious scholar and a person who will serve their people and their homeland.”

The head of Helmand Education Directorate Mawlavi Mohammad Ewaz Ansari, meanwhile, called on teachers to support Afghanistan’s educational system.

“We urge you to work with us honestly, justly, and sincerely. Because we are weak and we need your help, may Allah bless you,” Ansari said.