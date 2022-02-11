Latest News
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
Acting Education Minister Mawlavi Noorullah Munir this week visited southern Helmand province ahead of the new school year in tropical provinces and said the Ministry would provide educational opportunities to all Afghan children especially in remote areas of the country.
He also called on school teachers to ensure they carry out both their “religious and national obligations and train Afghan children well”.
“These children are sons/daughters of people, the nation, and homeland. Their parents sent them to us to train them. They hope we could teach them the best. They (the parents) have no money but provide their children with pens, bags, and notebooks,” Munir said.
He added: “Their parents hope their children one day become a religious scholar and a person who will serve their people and their homeland.”
The head of Helmand Education Directorate Mawlavi Mohammad Ewaz Ansari, meanwhile, called on teachers to support Afghanistan’s educational system.
“We urge you to work with us honestly, justly, and sincerely. Because we are weak and we need your help, may Allah bless you,” Ansari said.
IEA says it’s investigating the disappearance of women activists
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday said they are investigating the disappearance of four women protestors who were arrested by the authorities last month.
“We and all the intelligence staff of the Islamic Emirate are looking for these women,” said Bilal Karimi, an IEA spokesman, on Thursday.
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi also addressed the issue and said in a meeting with the UN special envoy to Afghanistan Deborah Lyons that he would “resolve the issue soon”.
This comes amid growing concern for the safety of the women and on the heels of the UN chief’s comments on Thursday that he was deeply concerned about the situation.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that he is “increasingly concerned about the welfare of women activists who have disappeared in Afghanistan.”
In a series of tweets he said several women protesters had disappeared in Kabul and that their status had been unknown for weeks.
He stressed that Kabul must ensure the safety of the protesters so that they can return to their homes.
The remarks come after at least four women protesters and their acquaintances were detained in Kabul over the past three weeks.
The United Nations, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have all joined the chorus for their release in the past few weeks.
“The Taliban (IEA) must reveal their whereabouts instead of continued denial of not having them under their arrest,” Amnesty International tweeted.
Pak-Afghan forum hands over 310 tons of emergency aid
The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum has handed over 310 tons of food and winter aid to Afghan Authorities amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
Twenty-two trucks carrying the aid arrived at Torkham border crossing on Monday, the forum said Tuesday.
Done in collaboration with Muslim Hands International, this aid will bring relief to thousands of Afghans who are dealing with a severe shortage of food amid the ongoing economic crisis.
Hanafi meets with UNAMA chief, discusses wide range of issues
Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Deborah Lyons, Special Representative of the United Nations, on Monday in Kabul to discuss a number of issues including the matter of kangaroo courts.
At the meeting Hanafi said that the IEA has banned kangaroo courts and that no one is allowed to violate the law.
“Unfinished projects contracted by various organizations need to be completed so that both the people can benefit from them and the salaries of the economically disadvantaged contractors can be addressed,” Hanafi said.
Lyons, meanwhile, expressed satisfaction with the security situation in Afghanistan but expressed concern over the recent disappearance of a number of women activists.
The UN Secretary General’s Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, was also present at the meeting and provided information on humanitarian aid received.
He said food has so far been distributed to about nine million people and at least eight million people have had access to health services in the past few months.
