Education minister says 2.7 million Afghan girls currently in school

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2022)

The acting Minister of Education says that currently 20,000 schools are open to girls and boys across the country and that 10 million children and youths are currently in school – of which 2.7 million are girls.

However, in response to the closure of schools above the sixth grade, a number of women’s rights activists are urging the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), to reopen girls’ schools in Afghanistan as soon as possible.

It’s been more than a month since the beginning of the new school year, but in this time, secondary and high schools have mostly remained closed to girls.

“Approximately 250,000 teachers are engaged in educating the children of the homeland, including about 100,000 female teachers who go to their schools regularly every day to teach, and now 2.7 million girls are engaged in education; and the privileges of female employees, they are paid regularly, regardless of whether they are physically present or not,” said acting minister Noorullah Muneer.

“Whenever the government and the leaders of the Islamic Emirate want to open a school, we are fully prepared to start this process,” said education ministry spokesman Ahmad Aziz Rayan.

On the other hand, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the IEA, said in his Eid message published on Friday, that they have made great efforts to strengthen the education process.

“If you (IEA) want to achieve good governance, you must obey the voice of the people and you must not deprive women and girls of the right to education,” said Dewa Patang, a women’s activist.

“It has been about eight months since the Islamic Emirate came to power, but it is still not firm in its promises,” said Tarana Adib, another activist.

Recently, UNICEF stated in a report that about 80 percent of children in the country are deprived of the right to education, of which 1.1 million are girls.