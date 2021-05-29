COVID-19
Education centers in Afghanistan closed amid surge in COVID-19 cases
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) of Afghanistan on Saturday announced that schools and universities in 16 provinces will remain closed for two weeks to contain the spread of the third wave of COVID-19.
The Ministry said that public and private schools, universities, and training centers will remain closed in Kabul, Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Logar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Balkh, Laghman, Badakhshan, Kapisa, Kunduz, and Nimroz provinces.
This comes as 20 people have died of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the country, the Ministry stated.
According to the Ministry’s daily statistics, 654 new infections have been recorded during this period.
The total number of people infected people with the coronavirus has risen to 70761 of which 2919 have died and another 57281 have been recovered.
Meanwhile, in a joint press conference the ministry of health, higher education, and ministry of education called on the people to adhere to the health instructions.
Majroh warned that if people do not cooperate, “we have to change all the houses to beds (isolation ward) and all the people will be affected by the virus,” said Wahid Majroh, Health Minister.
“We can manage to deal with the third wave of coronavirus if people give a hand,” he said.
Acting Minister of Education Rangina Hamidi hopes the situation gets better in the next two weeks and that “we will be able to resume schools and students and teachers in provinces where the education process is normal are required to follow the health instructions recommended by the Health Ministry.”
Abas Basir, Minister of Higher Education stated that following the decision of the Committee to Fight Coronavirus, all public and private universities in 16 provinces of the country have been closed for two weeks.
COVID-19
South Asia crosses 30 million COVID-19 cases as India battles second wave
Coronavirus infections in the South Asia region surpassed 30 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, led by India which is struggling with a second COVID-19 wave and a vaccine shortage across the region.
India, the second most-populous country in the world, this month recorded its highest COVID-19 death toll since the pandemic began last year, accounting for just over a third of the overall total.
The South Asia region – India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka – accounts for 18% of global cases and almost 10% of deaths. But there is growing suspicion that official tallies of infections and deaths are not reflecting the true extent of the problem.
This month, India opened its coronavirus vaccination campaign to everyone aged 18 or older. However, it has not been able to meet vaccine demand despite being one of the biggest vaccine producers in the world.
India has been inoculating its people with the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine produced locally at the Serum Institute of India (SII), Covaxin made by local firm Bharat Biotech and has begun rolling out Russia’s Sputnik V.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has faced mounting criticism for the failure to secure vaccines as only about 3% of India’s 1.3 billion population has been fully vaccinated, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most cases.
To meet domestic demand, India temporarily halted vaccine exports in March after donating or selling more than 66 million doses. The halt has left countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and many in Africa scrambling for alternate supplies.
However, India is still facing a vaccine shortage and several of its state governments, and even cities such as Mumbai, have launched global tenders or sought expressions of interest from firms such as Pfizer (PFE.N), Moderna (MRNA.O) and Johnson and Johnson (JNJ.N) for urgent supplies.
India’s official tally of daily coronavirus infections has been falling in the past few days, offering hope that its second wave is ebbing.
But there are serious concerns that many new infections are not being reported, largely due to a dearth of testing in the countryside.
As of Friday, India has reported nearly 27.6 million cases and 318,895 deaths. (Graphic on global cases and deaths)
Since India is unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until October, other South Asia countries such as Nepal and Bangladesh are making diplomatic efforts to secure COVID-19 vaccines to prop up their faltering inoculation drives as their stocks run out.
India’s western neighbour Pakistan, with purchases and donations from China and allocations from the World Health Organisation and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, has now secured more than 18 million doses. On Wednesday, Pakistan opened its vaccination campaign to everyone aged 19 or older.
At least 219.17 million vaccine doses have been administered in southern Asia by Friday, according to figures from Our World in Data.
COVID-19
Afghanistan’s COVID-19 third wave may peak in 10 days: MoPH
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) warned Wednesday that the third wave of the COVID-19 infection may reach its peak in the next ten days.
The warning comes as 623 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours.
The ministry stated that 14 people have died of the virus while 193 others recovered in the past 24 hours.
The total number of cases has risen to 68,366 with 2,869 deaths and 56,711 recoveries.
The MoPH, meanwhile, stated this week that China will donate 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan in the near future
Officials from the Public Health Ministry (MoPH) stated that the Chinese Sinopharm developed COVID-19 vaccine that will be donated has similar efficacy to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
According to the officials, the vaccine is 91 percent effective for people who have already had COVID-19, 76 percent effective for adults up to 50 years old, and 83 percent effective for people above the age of 50.
Afghanistan, so far, has administered 968,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which were donated by the Indian government, and COVAX.
COVID-19
India’s total deaths from COVID-19 surpass 300,000
India’s overall death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 on Monday, as it reported 4,454 deaths over the last 24 hours.
Its daily coronavirus infections rose by 222,315, Reuters reported.
The South Asian country’s total coronavirus cases are now at 26.75 million, while total fatalities are at 303,720, according to health ministry data.
NSA says there’s been no sign of Taliban leader for a year
US defense budget for 2022 includes $3.3 billion for Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban underway in Ghazni
Four killed in blast targeting Alberoni University bus in Bagram
NSA refutes reports of Pakistan cutting contact with him
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 44
Car bomb kills, wounds dozens in Logar
Morning News Show: Clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban underway in Ghazni
Tahawol: US troops to leave Afghanistan before deadline
Sola: Taliban’s statement on reports of US base construction in neighboring country
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Afghanistan’s peace process discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Military detain Mali’s president, prime minister and defence minister
-
Latest News5 days ago
Australia to close Kabul embassy ahead of foreign troops withdrawal
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan rejects reports of new US military base on its soil
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban reacts to reports of US base being established in region
-
Featured4 days ago
Taliban lays down conditions to attend Istanbul conference
-
Latest News3 days ago
US completes as much as 25% of retrograde process in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Humanitarian actors pledge to deliver aid to millions of Afghans in need
-
Latest News3 days ago
US still mulling type of footprint needed to secure airport and embassy