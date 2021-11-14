World
Ecuador prison violence leaves at least 68 dead, dozens injured
At least 68 prisoners were killed and more than two dozen injured in overnight violence at Ecuador’s Penitenciaria del Litoral prison, the government said on Saturday, in what officials characterize as fights among rival gangs.
The prison, located in the southern city of Guayaquil, is the same prison where 119 inmates were killed in late September in the country’s worst-ever incident of prison violence, Reuters reported.
The government has blamed disputes between drug trafficking gangs for control of prisons for the violence.
Dozens were gathered outside the prison waiting for news of loved ones, who many said they had not heard from since Friday afternoon.
The latest disturbance was set off by a power vacuum following a gang leader’s release, governor of Guayas province Pablo Arosemena said in a press conference earlier in the day.
World
Five security personnel killed in Pakistan attacks
At least five security personnel – three soldiers and two policemen – were killed and six civilians were injured in three separate attacks in Pakistan’s restive western region bordering Afghanistan, security forces said on Saturday.
Reuters reported that two soldiers were killed during a shootout with militants in the Hoshab area of Pakistan’s Turbat district, while a third soldier was killed while trying to clear an improvised explosive device in a related incident, the armed forces’ communications wing said.
Earlier on Saturday, two policemen were killed and six civilians injured, including a young girl, in attacks in northern Pakistan near Afghanistan as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants agreed on a month’s ceasefire after talks with the government, police said.
The policemen were killed by an improvised explosive device near the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where they were posted at a reservoir.
“The two policemen were killed in an IED blast that took place at 10 am,” Abdul Samad Khan, senior police officer of Bajaur district told Reuters.
The other attack took place on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, where a policeman and five people including a young girl and three women were injured.
The explosives were planted in a motorcycle targeting a police patrol in the area, said Ali Raza, a senior police officer.
A local TTP spokesman denied responsibility for the attacks, saying the militant group will abide by the ceasefire.
The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad and rule the South Asian nation of 220 million with their own brand of Sharia law.
There have been numerous failed attempts to reach peace agreements in the past, Reuters reported.
World
Heavy rains in India and Sri Lanka leave 41 dead
Heavy rains across southern India and Sri Lanka have killed at least 41 people, authorities said on Thursday, with weather forecasters expecting the downpours to ease in the next few days as stricken communities pumped out the deluge.
The Indian Meteorological Department forecast light to moderate rain in most affected areas, with occasional flooding of some roads and low-lying areas, Reuters reported.
Counterparts in neighbouring Sri Lanka said rain there was expected to ease from Thursday as the low pressure that brought the bad weather moved away.
“The worst is over and occasional rains will happen,” said Pradeep John, an amateur forecaster who is widely followed in Tamil Nadu, India’s worst-affected state.
“Today rains will be on and off, with large breaks and nothing alarming.”
The rains have killed 25 people in the island nation of Sri Lanka, most of whom drowned, while landslides injured five, officials said.
Sixteen people were killed in Tamil Nadu, state disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran told a news conference.
Many parts of the state capital Chennai, which is India’s auto manufacturing centre, were waterlogged and government officials used pumps to drain some communities that had been stranded waist-deep, Reuters reported.
Thousands of people in low lying areas were moved to safety, officials said.
India’s northeast monsoon usually runs from October to December, bringing heavy rain, particularly to the south.
World
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries in UK
Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls’ education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Pakistani Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has gotten married, she said on social media on Tuesday (November 9), Reuters reported.
The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.
According to the report Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name. Internet users identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Centre. Reuters could not confirm this.
Malala is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her courage and eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, her activism has divided public opinion, read the report.
As recently as July this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that she was unsure if she would ever marry.
The comment drew criticism from many social media users in Pakistan at the time.
AFF names players for training camp in Turkey ahead of Indonesia match
Former Ariana News video editor found dead
US COVID-19 cases surpass 46.9 million, death toll exceeds 761,000
Ecuador prison violence leaves at least 68 dead, dozens injured
Five security personnel killed in Pakistan attacks
Daesh claims responsibility for mosque attack in Kandahar
Ashraf Ghani found to have lied countless times during his tenure
Kidnapped doctor rescued by IEA forces in Herat province
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
Pentagon offers payment to families of victims of botched drone strike
Tahawol: FM Muttaqi’s meeting with Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan discussed
Saar: Joint statement of Islamabad Troika meeting discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Political tensions and their effects on foreign trade discussed
Saar: Foreign countries’ perceptions of Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan agrees to one-month ‘complete ceasefire’ with TTP
-
World4 days ago
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries in UK
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA welcomes multi-lateral meetings on Afghanistan crisis
-
Business3 days ago
$112m generated through export of figs from Afghanistan this year
-
Latest News4 days ago
NSAs meet in Delhi for talks on Afghanistan crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
Detained Afghan pilots fly out of Tajikistan on US-brokered flight
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN sends in millions to pay Afghan health workers
-
Sport3 days ago
IEA appoints new chairman for Afghanistan Cricket Board