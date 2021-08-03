Latest News
Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s new president, steps into power
Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei formally endorsed on Tuesday (August 3) the presidency of Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric who is under U.S. sanctions for human rights abuses.
The inauguration ceremony in Tehran was attended by Khamenei, Raisi, Iran’s outgoing president Hassan Rouhani and other Iranian officials.
Raisi’s victory in the country’s June presidential election might aggravate the revival of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.
Raisi, like Iran’s supreme leader, has backed the indirect U.S.-Iranian negotiations in Vienna.
Raisi succeeds pragmatist Hassan Rouhani, having secured victory at a June 18 election marked by voter apathy over economic hardships and political restrictions.
Rights groups have criticised the election of Raisi in a vote in which prominent rivals were barred from standing.
Latest News
Govt rolls out electronic payroll system as part of Digital Week
The Afghan government on Tuesday announced that it has rolled out its electronic payroll system for government employees – a move that will also cut down on corruption.
According to the Presidential Palace (ARG), this was a huge step towards digitizing systems and formed part of Digital Week.
President Ashraf Ghani said that the electronic payroll system will now ensure government employees receive their salaries on time and without problems.
The payroll system is being handled by the Human Resources Management Information Centre (HRMIC).
Ghani said this system will also provide instant access to the number of government employees, salary budgets and salary expenditure.
“I assure all government employees that their salaries will be paid on time, orderly and without a third party (involved),” said Ghani.
Acting head of Da Afghanistan Bank or Afghanistan’s central bank said there are many other benefits to having the system in place.
“Attendance records will also be registered on the system and will be (accessible) electronically,” said Ajmal Ahmadi, acting chief of the central bank.
Officials also stated that other projects will be inaugurated during the course of this week.
Govt rolls out electronic payroll system as part of Digital Week
The Afghan government on Tuesday announced that it has rolled out its electronic payroll system for government employees – a move that will also cut down on corruption.
According to the Presidential Palace (ARG), this was a huge step towards digitizing systems and formed part of Digital Week.
President Ashraf Ghani said that the electronic payroll system will now ensure government employees receive their salaries on time and without problems.
The payroll system is being handled by the Human Resources Management Information Centre (HRMIC).
Ghani said this system will also provide instant access to the number of government employees, salary budgets and salary expenditure.
“I assure all government employees that their salaries will be paid on time, orderly and without a third party (involved),” said Ghani.
Acting head of Da Afghanistan Bank or Afghanistan’s central bank said there are many other benefits to having the system in place.
“Attendance records will also be registered on the system and will be (accessible) electronically,” said Ajmal Ahmadi, acting chief of the central bank.
Officials also stated that other projects will be inaugurated during the course of this week.
Latest News
UN calls on parties to stop fighting as civilian casualties mount in Helmand
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed its deep concerns over civilians’ casualties in southern Helmand province as the Taliban continue offensives across the country.
UNAMA said Tuesday that at least 40 civilians have been killed and 118 others wounded within the last 24 hours in clashes between the Afghan army and the Taliban militants.
“Deepening concern for Afghan civilians in Lashkargah as fighting worsens. Latest reports show 118 civilians injured and 40 killed within last 24 hours as Taliban continue the ground assault and Afghan Army attempts to repel,” UNAMA tweeted.
The UN has also urged an “immediate end to fighting in urban areas.”
“Civilians are bearing the brunt as fighting enters Afghanistan’s cities… Thousands displaced. Likely many more. Population living in fear,” UNAMA said.
UNAMA added that the Taliban ground offensive and Afghan National Army (ANA) airstrikes causing the most harm.
“Deep concerns about indiscriminate shooting, damage to/occupation of health facilities and civilian homes. Parties must do more to protect civilians or impact will be catastrophic,” the organization stated.
Meanwhile, General Sami Sadat, Commander of the Army’s 215 Maiwand Corps, who is leading the battle against the Taliban in Helmand, urged Lashkargah residents to evacuate their houses as the ANDSF is planning large-scale operations to clear the city of Taliban.
Sadat stated that the decision was taken in order to prevent the civilian casualties.
“We are fighting against Taliban and will not leave them alive,” he warned.
Mohammad Wali Alizai, Helmand Governor, stated: “Pakistan is involved in Helmand clashes. The country is supporting the Taliban. I assure everyone that the situation will get normal soon.”
The Taliban has not commented in this regard, so far.
Latest News
Public support gathers momentum in favor of Afghan security forces
Calls by President Ashraf Ghani and other politicians for the public to rise up against the Taliban and support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) is gathering momentum as people raise their voices against the insurgent group.
Overnight, Herat residents took to the streets and to roof tops chanting slogans, including Allahu Akbar (God is Great) in support of the Afghan security forces.
In the wake of this a wide-spread social media campaign was launched Tuesday calling on Kabul residents to do the same.
Posts on social media, including Twitter and Facebook, have called on Kabul residents to also take to their rooftops and streets and chant words of encouragement to the Afghan troops. According to posts, this will start at 9pm.
Fawad Aman, a defense ministry spokesman, also took to Twitter to announce the plan. He said: “Tonight in Kabul; Everyone will chant “God is Great” in support of the Afghan Security Forces”.
Following the encouraging show of support for security forces in Herat on Monday night, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said he sees the “resounding shout of the honorable people of Herat as a clear sign of the Afghan people’s disgust with the foreign imposed war in the country”.
Karzai also called on the Taliban to take this spontaneous movement of the people as a serious warning and to stop the war, killing and destroying the houses, villages and infrastructure of the Afghan people and to ensure peace in this ancient land. “Let our oppressed begin to live in peace with dignity.”
Govt rolls out electronic payroll system as part of Digital Week
UN calls on parties to stop fighting as civilian casualties mount in Helmand
Public support gathers momentum in favor of Afghan security forces
Morning News Show Part 1: President Ghani’s warning to Taliban discussed
Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s new president, steps into power
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
US military withdrawal from Afghanistan more than 90% complete
Haitian president shot dead at home overnight: PM
Taliban ‘targeting’ Afghan pilots to bring down air force: Reuters report
Morning News Show Part 1: President Ghani’s warning to Taliban discussed
Morning News Show: Drop in trade volume between Afghanistan and Pakistan discussed
Response: Exclusive interview with David Martinon, French Ambassador to Afghanistan
Zerbena: Three-day exhibition of handicrafts and domestic products held in Kabul
Sola: Doha talks, intensified clashes discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
20 villages cleared of Taliban, 4 militants arrested in Takhar operation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Four killed as wildfires sweep Turkey, villages evacuated
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN office attacked in Herat, at least one guard killed
-
Latest News4 days ago
Airlift begins for Afghans who worked for US during its longest war
-
Latest News3 days ago
Watchdog reports of growing number of revenge attacks
-
Latest News4 days ago
China supports peace, reconciliation process of Afghanistan: spokesman
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban assassinations of Afghan pilots ‘worrisome,’ U.S. govt watchdog says
-
Latest News2 days ago
Kandahar Airport cancels flights after rocket attack