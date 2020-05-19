EasyJet’s nine million customers hacked

(Last Updated On: May 19, 2020)

The airline company EasyJet confirmed that nine million of its customers were affected by a sophisticated cyber-attack.

According to EasyJet, in this cyber-attack, email addresses and travel details had been stolen adding that 2,208 customers had also had their credit card details “accessed”.

BBC reported, the firm has informed the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office and is continuing to investigate the breach.

EasyJet said it first became aware of the attack in January.

In a statement, it said: “We take issues of security extremely seriously and continue to invest to further enhance our security environment.

“There is no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused, however, on the recommendation of the ICO, we are communicating with the approximately nine million customers whose travel details were accessed to advise them of protective steps to minimize any risk of potential phishing.”

This comes as personal details can be used to access bank accounts, open accounts, and take out loans in the innocent victims’ names, make fraudulent purchases, or sell on to other criminals.

Millions of people whose email addresses and travel details have been accessed will need to change passwords, and be wary of any unexpected transactions.

The same data breach happened at British Airways in 2018.