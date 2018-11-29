Earthquake Injures 9, Damages 60 Houses in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: November 29, 2018)

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit Baghlan province in the north of Afghanistan on Wednesday night, injuring nine people and damaging 60 residential houses.

Mohammad Naseer Kohzad, Natural Disaster Management Director in Baghlan province, told Ariana News that the epicenter of the jolt was Hindu Kush mountains range, 14 kilometers far away from Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province.

He added that most of the affected houses are located in the vicinity of Pul-e-Khumri city.

According to the official, relevant governmental and non-governmental organizations have launched efforts to survey the affected areas in order to provide aid for the victims of the quake.

The official further said that there would have been more damages and casualties if the quake was continued more than four seconds.

Hindu Kush Mountains range in the north of Afghanistan had been the epicenter of catastrophic earthquakes in the past in the country which sometimes the tragedy that it leaves after the jolts are among the highly natural furry recorded in South Asia.