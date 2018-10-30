Early Marriage Causes ’30 Percent of Afghan Girls’ to Quit Education

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2018)

Thirty percent of Afghan girls cannot afford to continue pursuing education due to early marriages and menstruation period, the Minister of Public Health said Tuesday.

Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous places in the world for women to live, according to women’s rights groups. Women and girls face endemic violence and a range of human rights violations including child marriage.

The issue of early marriage and menstrual cycle cause the Afghan girls to quit education.

“Menstruation period causes 30 percent of girls to leave attending schools, 12 percent of the girls don’t have access to health care services, and seven percent of the girls are not taking shower during menstruation,” said Health Minister Feruzuddin Feruz.

First Lady Rula Ghani, meanwhile, said that the relevant institutions should raise awareness campaigns in this regard, stressing that parents could play a key role in informing the girls.