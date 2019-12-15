Each Year 3 To 4 Billion Afghanis Get Out Of Use

(Last Updated On: December 15, 2019)

Central bank confirming this said that although the Afghan Money is purely made of cotton and has the capacity of being folded up to 3500 times, the wrong use of it by the residents makes it get out of use in a short time.

“The Afghan money has the highest physical quality in the region, but annually 3 to 4 Billion Afghanis get out of use because of the wrong use. To print an Afghani, 3.5 Afghanis will cost,” said Shafiqullah Shafiq the operating deputy of the central bank.

Meanwhile, economists blame the central bank for not raising awareness among people regarding this issue.

This comes as based on the statistics from the central bank, in the past decade, more than 58 billion Afghanis got out of use.