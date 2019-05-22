E.U. Special Envoy Met Mullah Baradar in Qatar

(Last Updated On: May 22, 2019)

The E.U. Special Representative for Afghanistan Ronald Kobia met with Taliban deputy leader and the group’s head of Qatar office Abdul Ghani Baradar in Doha, on Tuesday and discussed peace process among other issues, Taliban said in a statement.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for Taliban’s Qatar office confirmed the meeting.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed the current situation of Afghanistan, negotiations with the United States, prevention of civilian casualties and humanitarian aid.

The EU Special Envoy clarified the policy of the European Union towards Afghanistan and gave assurances of a positive role in Afghan peace as a representative of the organization, the statement added.

The E.U. has not made a comment about the meeting yet.

It comes as the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has held at least six rounds of talks with the Taliban militant group in Qatar.

In a Twitter post, Khalilzad said that a peace process that delivers a political settlement is the priority for the United States.

“But wanting peace does not preclude Afghans from demanding preparations for a credible presidential election. Election planning must go forward as we pursue the peace Afghans deserve,” Khalilzad tweeted.