Dubai says it welcomed 4.88 million visitors in Jan-Oct period
Dubai welcomed 4.88 million visitors in the period January- October 2021, its Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) said on Saturday, adding that international visitors in the month of October alone had exceeded one million, Reuters reported.
The figures reflect improving momentum and stability in a hospitality industry battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns, the DET said. It gave no comparable figure for the same period in 2020, Reuters reported.
According to Reuters, 9.4 million room nights were sold in the Jan-Oct period, up from 7 million rooms in the same period in 2019.
At least 12 injured in explosion at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
A large explosion rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, injuring about a dozen people, according to rescue workers on scene and a Palestinian source inside the camp, Reuters reported.
The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported an unspecified number of deaths, but local media and civil defence workers on the scene said there had been no fatalities.
A security source also said fatalities had not been recorded.
The NNA reported that the blast emanated from a Hamas weapons depot in the Burj al-Shemali camp and a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation.
A number of armed Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Fatah Movement, hold effective control over roughly a dozen Palestinian camps in the country, which Lebanese authorities by custom do not enter.
Shehab News Agency, seen as close to Hamas, quoted a Palestinian source as saying the explosion was caused by the ignition of oxygen canisters stored for use in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The security source said the fire had since been brought under control.
Hamas has not officially commented.
The area surrounding the blast had been evacuated and rescue crews had deployed, the Palestinian source said.
Videos from the scene shared by local media show a number of small bright red flashes above the southern city, followed by a large explosion and the sound of glass breaking.
‘So many deaths’. Over 50 killed, mostly migrants, in road accident in Mexico
At least 53 mostly Central American migrants died when the truck transporting them turned over in southern Mexico on Thursday, in one of the worst accidents to befall people risking their lives to reach the United States border.
The accident occurred when the truck crashed on a sharp curve outside the city of Tuxtla Gutierrez in the state of Chiapas, said Luis Manuel Garcia, head of the Chiapas civil protection agency.
The Mexican Attorney General’s office put the death toll at 53.
Migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Central America typically trek through Mexico to reach the U.S. border, and sometimes cram into large trucks organised by smugglers in extremely dangerous conditions.
Mexico’s national migration institute said it would offer lodging and humanitarian visas to the survivors, and Chiapas Governor Rutilio Escandon said those responsible for the accident would be held to account.
Biden says putting U.S. troops on ground in Ukraine is ‘not on the table’
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday putting American troops on the ground in Ukraine to deter a potential Russian invasion was “not on the table” and he hoped to announce a meeting with Russia and other NATO countries by Friday, Reuters reported.
Biden said there would be high-level meetings with Russia and at least four major NATO allies to “discuss the future of Russia’s concerns relative to NATO writ large” and whether or not accommodations could be worked out as it related to “bringing down the temperature along the eastern front.”
Speaking to reporters as he left the White House, Biden said he had made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin during his nearly two-hour virtual meeting on Tuesday that there would be economic consequences like none before if Russia invades Ukraine. He said he was confident Putin got the message.
“There were no minced words,” Biden said. “I made it very clear: if in fact he invades Ukraine, there will be severe consequences, severe consequences, economic consequences like none he’s ever seen or ever have been seen,” he said.
According to Reuters the White House said on Tuesday after Biden’s call that the president had not made concessions to Putin, who is concerned about Ukraine potentially joining NATO. The Russian president has demanded guarantees that NATO would not expand farther eastward.
The two men held two hours of virtual talks about Ukraine and other issues on Tuesday amid a low point in U.S.-Russia relations as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine’s border. The Kremlin has denied having intentions to attack Ukraine and says its troop buildup is defensive in nature.
Biden said he made clear the United States would provide defensive capabilities to Ukraine as well, read the report.
Biden said the United States had a moral and legal obligation to defend NATO allies if they are attacked, but that obligation did not extend to Ukraine.
“That is not on the table,” Biden said when asked if U.S. troops would be used to stop a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“It would depend upon what the rest of the NATO countries were willing to do as well,” Biden said. “But the idea the United States is going to unilaterally use force to confront Russia invading Ukraine is not … in the cards right now.”
