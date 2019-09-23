Drug Addict Kills Wife, Four Children in Parwan

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2019)

An addict has shot dead his wife and four children with a hunting rifle in Parwan province after verbal clashes, a senior police official said on Monday.

Abdul Wasay Gulbahari, the Provincial Deputy Police Chief told Ariana News that the incident took place on Monday afternoon in a village in Jabul Saraj district of the province.

The victims include his wife, three daughters and his son, Mr. Gulbahari said.

The culprit has escaped from the site of the incident.

Police has launched a search operation to arrest the suspect.