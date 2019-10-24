Drone Strike Kills Mastermind Behind Haska Meyna Deadly Bombing

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2019)

The mastermind of a recent explosion in Haska Meyna district of #Nangarhar that killed at least 70 people during Friday prayers was killed in an airstrike, the 02 Unit of the National Directorate of Security said in a statement on Thursday.

The culprit was identified as Qari Shakir, also known as Qudrat Pacha who is a resident of Orakzai Agency, a district in Kohat Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan.

In addition to Qari Shakir, two other Daesh members were also killed in the drone strike, the statement added.

Immediately, it was unknown if the raid is conducted by Afghan forces or the Resolute Support mission.

Haska Meyna, also called Deh Bala district, is a volatile district in the south of Nangarhar province where both Taliban and Daesh insurgent groups have a huge presence.