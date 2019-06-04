Dried Fruit Markets Caught Fire in Mandawi Bazar of Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 4, 2019)

A massive fire broke out in Kabul’s Mandawi market on Tuesday, destroying a number of shops in the capital.

Eyewitnesses said that the blaze broke out on Tuesday morning in a dryied fruit market in the Mandawi.

Eyewitnesses said that electric failure has caused the market to catch fire.

“Nearly 70 to 80 shops have been torched by fire and each shop owners has suffered thousands of dollars losses,” a shopkeeper.

Meanwhile, the firefighters had arrived at the scene and fully extinguished the blaze.

The Mandawi market in Kabul – is one of the largest markets in the city, selling everything from fresh produce and dried fruits to clothing and footwear.