Dried figs are Afghanistan’s best export fruit

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2020)

Dried figs are one of the best dried fruits and an export item of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Agriculture and irrigation has stated that last year dried figs worth more than $85 million USD were exported abroad.

According to the ministry, Kandahar, Herat, Helmand, Zabul, Faryab, Balkh and Uruzgan provinces are among the figs producing provinces.

The ministry adds that last year 24,319 tons of figs were produced from 3,500 hectares of gardens.

India, United Arab Emirates, Canada and a number of European countries are the biggest buyers of Afghanistan’s figs.

last year officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries said that more than 80 tons of Afghan dry fruit, figs and Shakar Para, an Afghan dessert, were sent to India’s markets through Iran’s Chabahar Port.