Latest News
Dr. Ayaz Niazi laid to rest in Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque
The lifeless body of Dr. Ayaz Niazi, a prominent religious scholar, was laid to rest in a special ceremony at the Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque, Kabul.
Niazi died after receiving severe injuries in an IED explosion at the mosque on Tuesday evening.
The Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs says that there is no justification for the attack, and that ulema (religious scholars) should unite to stop such crimes.
It should be noted that Dr. Aaz Niazi was one of the prominent religious figures who held two master’s degrees from Al-Azhar University in Egypt.
The Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs, Abdul Hakim Munib, said, “There is no justification for this attack. With these attacks, the enemies of the country will never be able to stop the religious activities of scholars. They will try even more to raise awareness based on Islamic studies.”
At the same time, a number of religious scholars have condemned the incident, warning that if the government fails to identify the perpetrators of the attack on Dr. Ayaz, they will go on widespread protests.
“We have set a ten-day deadline for the government to identify the perpetrators of this case, otherwise we will protest,” said Abdul Qadir Qanet, a religious scholar.
“This must stop. We hope the government takes action to prevent the assassinations of religious scholars,” said Fazl Hadi Wazin, a university professor.
Although the Taliban have denied involvement in the attack and considered it a crime, the First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, says on his Facebook account that the Taliban cannot acquit itself by writing a sentence of denial, adding that mostly those religious scholars are being targeted who are not graduated from Pakistani schools.
COVID-19
Poor state of hospitals increase health challenges
Afghanistan’s poor state of hospitals has failed to provide adequate healthcare services to the people.
The Acting Minister of Public Health, who has recently been appointed by the president, says that the low quality of the country’s hospitals has led to serious health challenges, and the Coronavirus has multiplied it.
Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Minister of Public Health, said, “The hospitals have provided poor health services, even in normal situations, and we have not been able to gain people’s trust. Weak leadership at the hospitals is also a factor.”
Meanwhile, the ministry underlined that in the last 24 hours, some 1296 samples have been examined, of which 787 cases tested positive for the Coronavirus.
During this time, six patients died of the virus and sixty-three others recovered.
The Ministry of Public Health warns of a dramatic increase in the number of the Coronavirus infections, saying that if people do not do their part in the fight against the pandemic, the situation will get out of control.
Business
Fruit production sees 30 percent increase in Balkh – officials
Officials at the Balkh Department of Agriculture and Livestock say that fruit harvests in the province are up 30 percent compared to that of last year.
Salem Sayi, head of the Balkh Department of Agriculture and Livestock, said that despite strong winds and torrential rains that have damaged trees, fruit yields have increased by 30 percent in comparison to last year.
On the other hand, a number of gardeners in Balkh say that the lack of markets and refrigeration storages have caused them to sell their products at low prices.
The head of the Balkh Department of Agriculture and Livestock said that the Coronavirus crisis had also damaged the horticultural industry and that they could not export fruit to other countries.
Presently, Balkh has 23,000 hectares of agricultural land where a variety of fruit trees are grown.
Officials at the Balkh Agriculture Department say that new orchards are being built on an area of 23,000 acres a year.
They say that 20 refrigeration storages have been built for apple and pomegranate storage, and the construction of new cold storage houses is to be assumed this year.
Latest News
Key actors vow to speed up intra-Afghan talks
The United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan have vowed to speed up the Intra-Afghan Talks process.
The new envoys and representatives of the United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan, spoke at a video conference on speeding up the release of Afghan and Taliban prisoners and voting to begin negotiations between the government and the Taliban as soon as possible.
Russia’s special envoy to Afghanistan has said that initial steps had been taken to start direct talks.
“The main result is we will do our utmost together to speed up the exchange of prisoners of war between Kabul and the Taliban and to promote intra-Afghan talks,” the Russian special envoy in Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov said.
He added, “The exchange process is on. It is slower than we would like it to be, but it is continuing and now the need has emerged to hold a preliminary discussion of further steps.”
The Presidential Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said, “Considerable reduction in violence or ceasefire will lead us to take further steps to start direct talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government. We hope the Taliban enter a new phase.”
The European Union, the British Embassy, and some other European representatives in Kabul have also issued a joint statement urging the government and the Taliban to grant a constructive role for women throughout the peace process.
The statement also stressed the need for the government to announce the time for the Intra-Afghan talks as soon as possible.
Ghulam Farooq Majrooh, a member of the government’s negotiating team, said: “The negotiating team is fully prepared to start negotiations. It is up to the leaders to determine the time and place, and we will be ready to negotiate whenever they say.”
Earlier, sources said that the first round of talks between the Afghans is scheduled to take place on June 15, 11 days later, but sources close to the Taliban have said that talks would not begin unless all 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released.
“The Taliban’s stance so far is that Intra-Afghan talks will begin after the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, according to the list,” said Khalil Safi, head of the Afghan Institute for Peace Studies.
The National Security Council said in a statement that the government had released 2,710 Taliban prisoners and that the list of prisoners released by the Taliban was under investigation.
Since then, there have been no further releases by either side – progress in the matter will spark the beginning of negotiations.
