Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2020)

At least two people – including Mohammad Ayaz Niazi, imam of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque – were killed and three others wounded in a bomb blast inside a mosque in Kabul city, the Interior Ministry confirmed.

Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said that the explosion took place at around 7:25 p.m. in Wazir Akbar Khan mosque while people were gathered for evening prayers.

Mohammad Ayaz Niazi, imam of the mosque also lost his life in the attack, the official added.

All the injured individuals have been taken to hospital.

According to the ministry, police defused another bomb at the attack scene.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Palace condemned the “terror attack,” saying attacks on mosques, hospitals, and other civilian sites are anti-humanitarian act.

(1/4) په کابل کې پر وزیرمحمداکبرخان جامع جومات د تروریستي برید په اړه مطبوعاتي اعلامیه — ارگ (@ARG_AFG) June 2, 2020

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.