Dozens Wounded After Heavy Explosion Rocks Kabul

A heavy explosion occurred at the center of capital Kabul city on Monday morning, Interior Ministry confirmed.

In a statement released on Monday, MoI said that the blast took place close to logistics center of the Ministry of Defense in Pul-e-Mahmood Khan of the city at around 8:55 am.

Initially, a car bomb went off and following that several attackers entered a building at the area, MoI said.

MoI further said that Afghan Special Forces have been deployed at the attack scene and clashes are underway to kill the assailants.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health Wahidullah Mayar said that so far 65 of wounded including six children have been taken to the hospitals.

However, a source told Ariana News that at least three people have lost their lives in the incident.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.