Latest News
Dozens rescued from Taliban prison in Herat
The Afghan forces have rescued 34 people from a Taliban prisoner in western Herat province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) said Wednesday.
According to the MoD, the Afghan commando forces conducted an operation in the Karocha village in the Adraskan district of the province on Tuesday night.
The MoD said in a statement that 34 people – including 11 National Army members, sevens policemen, three members of the Afghan Air force, seven government employees, and a member of public uprising forces – were freed during the operation.
At least six Taliban militants were killed during the operation which lasted for three hours, the statement said.
A number of Taliban weapons, ammo, two motorbikes, and the prison were destroyed during the raid, the MoD said.
Taliban has not commented on this regard so far.
Latest News
Khalilzad meets with activists and women on peace process
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad discussed the Afghan peace process and “how to move toward a political settlement” with Afghan peace activists on Wednesday.
The US Embassy said in a tweet that Khalilzad met with Afghan peace activists to hear their perspectives on the negotiations and learn how they are advancing peace in their communities.
“They (activists) talked about how all interests are best served by the achievement of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” the Embassy tweeted.
“People from across Afghanistan have demanded peace & a permanent, comprehensive ceasefire,” the Embassy said.
The Embassy also stated that Khalilzad had met with women leaders in the country to discuss the peace process.
The Embassy stated that “for a just & durable peace, women’s voices must be represented & all sectors of society have to be engaged”.
This comes after Khalilzad on Tuesday met with a number of prominent Afghan politicians including Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum, Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, and members of the Jamiat Party.
Some political figures in Kabul said that during the meetings, Khalilzad explained the position of the new US administration on peace in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, US House of Foreign Affairs Committee Member Michael McCaul said earlier in the day Tuesday that the purpose of Khalilzad’s visit to Doha, Afghanistan, and other countries in the region is to amend clauses of the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban.
“Khalilzad has come to announce the new US administration’s approach to Afghanistan and the Taliban,” said Abdul Sattar Murad, a member of the Jamiat-e-Islami leadership council.
Khalilzad may also bring new proposals to Kabul and Doha, the two main centers of decision-making on Afghanistan’s future, sources said.
Latest News
Daesh claims responsibility for killing 3 female TV staffers
Islamic State (Daesh) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack that killed three media workers in Jalalabad, in Nangarhar, on Tuesday evening.
According to SITE Intelligence group, Daesh said on Tuesday night its fighters had targeted the three female employees of Enikas TV.
However, Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi says although Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack, the claims need to be investigated.
He says a team has been sent from Kabul to Nangarhar to find out which group was behind the killings
Afghan officials said on Tuesday night that one gunman, with links to the Taliban, had been arrested.
The three women, aged between 18 and 20, were gunned down while on their way home from work.
Reports also indicate a fourth woman was critically injured in the attack.
Zalmai Latifi, head of Enikas TV, said the three women were recent high school graduates who worked in the station’s dubbing department.
Provincial police chief Juma Gul Hemat said that the suspected lead attacker had been arrested and that he was connected to the Taliban.
However, the Taliban denied the group was involved in the attack.
This comes after Malalai Maiwand, a female journalist at Enikas TV was killed in December last year along with her driver.
According to Latifi, the TV channel had employed 10 women – of which four had now been killed.
This comes amid a wave of attacks against journalists, media workers, civil society activists and government officials.
The Taliban have said they are not responsible but Afghan officials and some foreign powers have blamed the attacks largely on the group.
“The targeted killing of journalists could cause a state of fear in the journalistic community, and this could lead to self-censorship, abandonment of media activities, and even leaving the country,” said Mujib Khalwatgar, head of Afghan media advocacy group Nai recently.
The US Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday night called the killings “devastating news,” and said these “attacks are meant to intimidate; they are intended to make reporters cower; the culprits hope to stifle freedom of speech in a nation where the media has flourished during the past 20 years. This cannot be tolerated.”
Latest News
Well known cleric shot dead in Kabul while on his way to mosque
Faiz Mohammad Fayez, former head of the Ulema Council in Kunduz province, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in PD17 of Kabul city early Wednesday morning, Kabul police confirmed.
Police said an investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, a number of residents of Kabul’s Sarkutal Golden Township area said Faiz Mohammad Fayez, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen as he walked to a mosque this morning.
Kabul police spokesman Ferdows Faramarz confirmed the killing but said early reports indicate it was not a “terrorist act” but a case of murder.
This comes after a prominent Afghan cleric Mohammad Atif was killed about a month ago in an explosion, along with two others, in Kabu.
Mohammad Atif, a well-known cleric from a Kabul-based charity group, was killed when an IED on the vehicle he was traveling in exploded.
No group has claimed responsibility for that attack.
Dozens rescued from Taliban prison in Herat
Khalilzad meets with activists and women on peace process
Daesh claims responsibility for killing 3 female TV staffers
Well known cleric shot dead in Kabul while on his way to mosque
Red Cross and Red Crescent reach 35-year milestone of serving communities in need
Washington ‘deeply disturbed’ by reports of mass rape of Muslim in China camps
Pakistan court moves killer of American journalist Daniel Pearl to safe house
Nimruz celebrates Kamal Khan Dam progress as reservoir fills up
Afghanistan-Uzbekistan-Pakistan railway line mapped out in new deal
Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul
Musharikat: Opportunities & challenges regarding Afghan women discussed
Sola: Khalilzad’s trip to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Possible Moscow meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Challenges & opportunities regarding Afghan peace discussed
Tahawol: Implementation of UN sanctions on Taliban discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
International community depriving Afghanistan of peace: Ghani
-
Latest News4 days ago
Dostum gets warm welcome on return to Kabul after 20-month absence
-
Latest News3 days ago
Arrival of ‘sticky bombs’ in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
India launches Brazil satellite and 18 others into space
-
Latest News5 days ago
Three killed in attack on slain Ghor journalist’s family
-
Latest News3 days ago
Khalilzad back on track with talks as he heads for region
-
Latest News4 days ago
Johnson and Ghani discuss UK’s support to Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban warns Washington against violating Doha agreement