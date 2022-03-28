Latest News
Dozens of weapons seized while being smuggled to Pakistan
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) military officials said Monday forces in the Dur Baba district of Nangarhar have prevented the smuggling of a shipment of weapons to Pakistan.
The Bakhtar state news agency quoted Wahidullah Mohammadi, a spokesman for the 201st Khalid bin Waleed Corps, as saying that the cache included 34 light and heavy weapons.
According to Mohammadi, a suspected smuggler has been arrested.
The IEA recently reported the arrest of a number of arms smugglers.
It is believed that after the fall of the previous Afghan government, military equipment was smuggled to neighboring countries, including Pakistan.
Latest News
UN Security Council asks IEA to allow Afghan girls to attend school
The United Nations Security Council has expressed deep concern over a decision by Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate (IE) rulers to deny girls access to high school education and called on the group to reopen schools for female students without delay.
“The members of the Security Council … reaffirmed the right to education for all Afghans, including girls,” a statement from the United Nations on Sunday said.
Last week, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) backtracked on an announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen.
The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the IEA in Doha that were set to address key economic issues because of the decision, U.S. officials said on Friday.
The Security Council asked Deborah Lyons, the U.N. Special Representative for Afghanistan, to engage with relevant Afghan authorities and stakeholders on the issue and report back on progress.
Latest News
IEA’s move to ban teenage girls from schools came as a ‘shock’: Qatar FM
Qatar’s foreign minister has said that no country has leverage over the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), but that Doha will capitalize on its communication channel with the IEA to urge them to reverse their decision on girls’ education.
Speaking in an interview with CNBC on Saturday, that coincided with Doha Forum 2022, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said that IEA’s decision to ban girls above sixth grade from entering schools came as a “shock.”
He called on the IEA to reconsider the decision.
“We have been urging them to adopt a policy to stand up to their promises for the international community to allow the girls to go back to school, to allow the women to their workplace, but broader than that also to have a government that is inclusive and without discriminating any part of Afghan people.
Asked if Qatar had any leverage with IEA, he said that no country has leverage over them.
“The only leverage that we have is the communication channel. We maintain it open and help and save a lot of people… We are counting on capitalizing on this communication channel between us and the Taliban (IEA) in order to urge them to reverse such a decision and re-allow the girls to go back to their school,” he said.
Meanwhile, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West has said that the countries of the region have a unique relationship and influence over Afghanistan that many of the countries of the West do not.
“The Pakistanis, the Russians, the Chinese, the Tajiks, Uzbeks, Turkmens, Iranians, they do have a special kind of influence over the country,” West said speaking at the Doha Forum.
The Doha Forum, in its 22nd year since its inception, met Saturday and Sunday to discuss ‘Transforming for a New Era’. Among the issues discussed was the situation in Afghanistan.
Doha Forum 2022 once again brought together a distinguished group of thought-leaders, policy makers and journalists to tackle the world’s shared challenges.
Latest News
Muttaqi to attend China meeting on Afghanistan
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said on Sunday that they will attend a meeting in China, with neighboring countries, that could strengthen diplomatic ties and attract more humanitarian aid.
The meeting of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries is expected to get underway this week in Beijing and Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is expected to attend.
IEA officials said that the Beijing meeting will provide a platform for engagement and assistance opportunities for the new Afghan government.
“Naturally, if it provides an environment of assistance for Afghans, and strengthens diplomatic relations of the Islamic Emirate with countries, especially with China, [we will participate],” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the IEA.
In addition to meeting with Afghan officials, delegates from Russia, Pakistan, US and China will also hold discussions.
“Meetings of neighboring countries have economic and political advantages. It is beneficial for Afghanistan’s recognition with its own values,” said Gul Rahman Qazi, head of Peace and Rescue Council of Afghanistan.
Pakistan and Iran have meanwhile also held meetings on Afghanistan and delegates who have attended these meetings have called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan.
“It is necessary for the current government of Afghanistan to take reasonable steps and send necessary messages to the world, regional and neighboring countries to provide opportunities for recognition,” said Fazal Hadi Wazine, a university professor.
The IEA came into power seven months ago but has yet to be recognized as the official government by any country.
Zerbena: Government’s promise to implement major economic projects discussed
Saar: Upcoming Beijing meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic push discussed
Dozens of weapons seized while being smuggled to Pakistan
UN Security Council asks IEA to allow Afghan girls to attend school
US issues new general license on Afghanistan financial transactions
ACCI welcomes Pakistan’s move to establish a legal barter system
Senior Afghan, Pakistani officials to meet at Torkham
Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
Saar: Upcoming Beijing meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s diplomatic push discussed
Saar: China’s plan to host regional meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: IEA’s efforts to bolster agriculture sector discussed
Tahawol: US canceling of talks with IEA discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA deals bitter blow to teenage girls as they extend education ban
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA’s move to extend ban on teenage girls from going to school sparks outcry
-
Latest News4 days ago
OIC adopts Islamabad Declaration, welcomes new Afghan trust fund
-
World5 days ago
Kremlin: Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its existence were threatened
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA’s supreme leader chairs major cabinet meeting
-
Latest News4 days ago
Mullah Baradar meets with visiting Chinese FM in Kabul
-
Sport4 days ago
McGregor arrested over alleged dangerous driving
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: IEA leadership’s meeting in Kandahar discussed