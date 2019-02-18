Dozens of Taliban Militants Killed or Wounded in Faryab Clashes

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2019)

At least 18 Taliban militants have been killed and eight others wounded during clashes with the Afghan security forces in northern Faryab province, a local official said on Monday.

Karim Yurish a spokesman for Faryab police told Ariana News that the militants sustained casualties after attacking security outposts in Arklik village of Qaisar district on Sunday night.

He said that during the clashes a commander of the Taliban along with 17 others were killed and eight others injured.

According to the official, the commander was identified as Mawlawi Esmatullah Esmatyar.

At least three security personnel were also killed and four others wounded in the incident, Yurish said.

However, the Taliban in a statement claimed that at least 11 Afghan soldiers were killed and three more injured during the clashes.

Faryab is among the insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan, where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its number of districts.