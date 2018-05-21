Dozens of Taliban Militants Killed, Injured in Ghazni’s Ajristan District

(Last Updated On: May 21, 2018 2:47 pm)

More than 40 Taliban militants have been killed and dozens more wounded in Ajristan district of southeastern Ghazni province, local officials said Monday.

Confirming the incident, the provincial governor’s spokesman Mohammad Arif Noori said the militants were killed during the Afghan security forces’ operations in Ajristan district.

According to the official, the Taliban have escaped the area after deployment of fresh security forces in the district.

He added that the situation in the district has returned to normal.

This comes a day after 18 Afghan soldiers including 14 policemen and four army forces were killed, following the clashes with the Taliban insurgents in Ajristan district.