Dozens of suspects, one with coronavirus flee hospital – Herat

(Last Updated On: March 16, 2020)

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed that 37 suspected coronavirus patients who were in isolation have escaped from the Herat’s regional hospital on Monday.

In a statement released on Monday, the Health Ministry said that the incident happened while angry patients and their relatives attacked the health workers, smashed the windows and left the hospital.

The head of Herat’s public health directorate Abdul Hakim Tamanna, however, said that 38 patients – 36 men and two women – fled the hospital.

He added that one of the patients, from Daikundi, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Tamana further said that 17 patients were still in isolation in the hospital.

It comes as five new positive cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Afghanistan – 2 in Herat, 2 in Logar and 1 in Badghis – the Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

It brings the total number of positive cases to 21 in Afghanistan.