Dozens of military personnel jailed for negligence: Laghman gov

Ariana News

3 hours ago

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2021)

The governor of Laghman province said that nearly 100 military personnel from around the province have been jailed for negligence.

Laghman Governor Rahmatullah Yarmal, told RFE / RL that the men included a number of high-ranking military personnel, including the deputy chief of national security operations for Laghman.

Yarmal also said that some security and defense forces have left posts to the Taliban without any resistance.

This comes amid a serious breakdown of security in the province in the past two weeks.

Major military operations were launched in some parts of Laghman on Sunday night following a series of Taliban group attacks.

Laghman police chief Lotfullah Kamran said that the enemies in the province were pushed back and suffered heavy casualties. The police chief also said that they will not leave the province to the enemies at any cost.

On the other hand the Taliban said in a video posted to social media that they have not been repelled and have instead seized 11 security checkpoints in the province.

On Sunday night sources told Ariana News that the provincial prison was under siege and the Taliban were “shouting via a load speaker & asking the prisoners to escape.”

Sources from the prison told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that two outposts close to the prison fell to the Taliban.

This comes after acting defense minister General Yasin Zia, who is also the chief of army staff, visited Laghman on Sunday to review the security situation in the province.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement earlier Sunday that Zia visited Laghman, “to lead counter-terrorism operations.”

Female suicide bomber killed in Faryab

Ariana News

2 hours ago

May 24, 2021

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2021)

A female suicide bomber and her three companions were killed in Faryab province on Sunday, officials said Monday.

Faryab police chief, said the woman, who was trying to blow herself up at Qaisar police headquarters in Faryab district, was identified and killed along with her three companions before reaching her target.

Three other attackers were injured in the incident, police added.

Police did not give details regarding the woman’s identity nor the identities of the other three.

However, Abdul Karim Yurash Faryab police spokesman said the bodies were completely dismembered and the presence of Taliban in the area and the ongoing fighting have made investigations difficult.

Taliban attacks in Badakhshan province repelled

Ariana News

5 hours ago

May 24, 2021

(Last Updated On: May 24, 2021)

Taliban group attacks were pushed back in six districts of Badakhshan province on Sunday night, local officials said Monday.

Nick Mohammad Nazari, spokesman for the governor of Badakhshan, said that on Sunday night, the Taliban, in collaboration with foreign insurgents, carried out offensive attacks in parts of Yaftal-e-Payan, Darayim, Khash, Jurm, Warduj and Raghistan districts.

He did not however give the nationalities of the foreign insurgents.

But he said based on initial reports more than 10 insurgents were killed and wounded in the attacks.

He said there were no casualties among Afghan security forces in the province.

So far the Taliban has not commented.

This comes after the Taliban accelerated attacks in parts of the country in the past week.

Currently a number of battles are underway in different parts of the country, and both sides have sustained heavy casualties.

Taliban advance on Laghman capital, prison under siege

Ariana News

19 hours ago

May 23, 2021

(Last Updated On: May 23, 2021)

Taliban militants attacked the Alishing district and Mehtarlam, the capital of Laghman province, sources said Sunday night.

According to the sources, heavy clashes are underway between the Afghan security forces in the provincial capital of Mehtarlam city.

Sources told Ariana News that the provincial prison is under siege and that the Taliban were “shouting via a load speaker and asking the prisoners to escape.”

Security sources from the prison told Ariana News on condition of anonymity that two outposts close to the prison fell to the Taliban.

Atiqullah Abdul Rahimzai, Head of the Provincial Council, citing sources said that two bases of Afghan forces in Alishing district, and a base in Mehtarlam fell to the Taliban in the last 24 hours.

Rahimzai added that at least 12 outposts have been overrun by the Taliban in the province and that “some of the posts were abandoned without resistance.”
The provincial security officials have not yet commented in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Taliban claimed that its fighters captured a base and two outposts in Mehtarlam and also captured a number of Afghan security force members.

