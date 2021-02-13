Dozens of fuel tankers burn in major fire in Herat-Iran border town 

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2021)

Iran’s Director General of West Asia at the Iranian Foreign Ministry Seyed Rasoul Mousavi has called on officials to help Afghanistan extinguish the massive fire at the Islam Qala border facility in Herat province.

Mousave said on Twitter: “Fire in the neighbor’s house, is fire in our house. Widespread fire in Islam Qala. We must go to the aid of Afghanistan with all our might.”

“I have done everything in my area of responsibility, now I am waiting to see what will happen in practice,” he added.

This comes after dozens of fuel tankers and other trucks caught fire at the border crossing customs facility in Herat province at around midday on Saturday.

Herat governor Waheed Qatali said on Saturday afternoon they did not have the resources to extinguish the blaze and had called on Iran for help.

Associated Press in Tehran meanwhile reported early Saturday evening that the fire had spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side.

According to this report, first responders, including the Iran fire department, Iranian army and border forces were helping to extinguish the blaze.

Iranian media have not reported on this but have confirmed Tehran has dispatched firefighting and military forces to the area.

The cause of the massive fire has not yet been established but business owners have been left reeling after dozens of fuel tankers exploded.

The massive fire sent plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky – which could be seen from kilometers away.

Videos on social media also captured the panic among the people who had been in the area when the fire broke out.

Hundreds were seen racing away in their cars and running on foot as fuel tanker after fuel tanker exploded.

Herat officials have meanwhile confirmed at least a dozen people have been wounded in the fire so far and have been taken to local hospitals.