Dozens of families receive aid amid rising poverty in Afghanistan
Aid agencies distributed foodstuffs, blankets and cash to 130 displaced families in Kabul on Thursday amid rising poverty and warnings of starvation in the country.
“People are tired of the situation, there’s no jobs. People are suffering from poverty, conflicts,” said Mohammad Hussain, a displaced man from Panjshir province who received aid.
Around 9 million Afghans are “just one step away from starvation”, UNHCR spokesperson Babar Baloch said, adding that 700,000 people – mostly women and children – have been displaced this year alone.
United Nations officials have said the U.N. cannot get enough cash into Afghanistan to deliver humanitarian aid and that it is struggling to develop options to help stabilize the collapsing economy.
Ultimately political solutions are needed, a senior U.N. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity, an apparent reference to sanctions relief and for governments and institutions to free up billions of dollars of Afghan assets held overseas.
“It’s a story of hunger, of conflict, of poverty and now winter is coming as well. Afghans need help desperately and quickly,” said Baloch.
Thursday’s distribution was overseen by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Danish aid agency DACAAR.
Facebook changes its company name to Meta
Facebook Inc is now called Meta, the company said on Thursday, in a rebrand that focuses on building the “metaverse,” a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile internet.
The name change comes as the world’s largest social media company battles criticisms from lawmakers and regulators over its market power, algorithmic decisions and the policing of abuses on its services.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its work investing in the metaverse, rather than its namesake social media service, which will continue to be called Facebook.
The metaverse is a term coined in the dystopian novel “Snow Crash” three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley. It refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual realm which can be accessed by people using different devices.
“Right now, our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything that we’re doing today, let alone in the future,” said Zuckerberg.
The company, which has invested heavily in augmented and virtual reality, said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand. It said it would not change its corporate structure.
The tech giant, which reports about 2.9 billion monthly users, has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years from global lawmakers and regulators.
In the latest controversy, whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen leaked documents which she said showed the company chose profit over user safety. Haugen has in recent weeks testified before a U.S. Senate subcommittee and lawmakers in the UK’s Parliament. Zuckerberg earlier this week said the documents were being used to paint a “false picture.”
The company said in a blog post that it intends to start trading under the new stock ticker it has reserved, MVRS, on Dec. 1. On Thursday, it unveiled a new sign at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, replacing its thumbs-up “Like” logo with a blue infinity shape.
Facebook shares closed 1.5% higher at $316.92 on Thursday.
UN urgently needs cash in Afghanistan, but struggles for solution
The United Nations cannot get enough cash into Afghanistan to deliver humanitarian aid to millions of people on the brink of starvation and is struggling to develop options to help stabilize the collapsing economy, U.N. officials said.
Ultimately political solutions are needed, a senior U.N. official told Reuters on condition of anonymity, an apparent reference to sanctions relief and for governments and institutions to free up billions of dollars of Afghan assets held overseas.
In the meantime U.N. agencies are scrambling to find ways to get large amounts of U.S. dollars into Afghanistan to combat a liquidity crisis that has taken hold since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) ousted the Western-backed government in August.
The U.N. official shared with Reuters some of the options being suggested.
The delivery of U.S. dollars to Afghanistan has stopped since the IEA seized power and if countries or international financial institutions don’t step up then the United Nations might have to fill the gap, said the official.
One suggested option is using Afghanistan International Bank, which could bring in and store money, but there are issues with insurance, the U.N. official said.
The United Nations is also aware that no one option will work and several avenues to get enough cash into Afghanistan are needed, the official said.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the International Monetary Fund to agree on waivers or mechanisms to get money into Afghanistan. The IMF has blocked the IEA from accessing some $440 million in new emergency reserves.
Much of the Afghan central bank’s $10 billion in overseas assets have been frozen as well, most of it in the United States. The U.S. Treasury has said there are no plans to release the money.
“We need to work together to make the economy breathe again and to help people survive,” Guterres said on Wednesday. “Injecting liquidity into the Afghan economy can be done without violating international laws or compromising principles.”
The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan’s economy is on the brink of collapse and would likely further fuel a refugee crisis.
When asked about U.N. efforts to get cash into Afghanistan, Mary-Ellen McGroarty, head of the World Food Programme in Afghanistan, told reporters on Tuesday: “The U.N. collective is looking at what potential solutions we could have, but flying in money to the country is not on the table yet.”
“What we are using at the moment is the limited liquidity that is in the country,” she said. “But the longer this goes on … we’re finding it’s becoming more and more difficult.”
Some 8.7 million people are “one step away from starvation,” said McGroarty, adding: “There is a tsunami of destitution, incredible suffering and hunger spiraling out of control.”
The IEA is facing growing international pressure for an inclusive and representative Afghan government and to uphold human rights, particularly those of women and girls in return for international recognition and freeing up aid and reserves.
Donors and institutions are also seeking to avoid running afoul of U.N. and unilateral sanctions on the IEA.
The United Nations is appealing for countries “to provide humanitarian financial exemptions to allow funds to reach aid organizations in the country,” said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, without naming names.
U.N. agencies and aid groups are currently using informal money-moving networks – known as hawalas – and small amounts of cash in banks to pay staff salaries and for other smaller scale purchases, Dujarric told Reuters.
“These modalities are not sufficient for the large scale operations requiring cash payments or cash assistance in-country, however,” said Dujarric, adding that the United Nations was talking to international financial institutions to find a solution that would expand aid operations.
A key part of U.N. plans to inject money into Afghanistan is by providing cash directly to poor Afghan families.
Turmen officials scheduled to visit Kabul to discuss TAPI project
Turkmen officials are due to travel to Kabul this week to discuss the development of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline, Reuters reported.
The pipeline, which would carry 33bn m3/year of gas from Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh field to southeast Asia, was first discussed in the 1990s.
But the project has struggled to secure financing, in part because of security concerns over the section of the pipeline that would run through Afghanistan.
However, the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) rulers have expressed its support for TAPI.
