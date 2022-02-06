Connect with us

Latest News

Dozens of Daesh militants surrender to IEA in Nangarhar: Officials

Published

2 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 6, 2022)

At least 50 Daesh (ISIS-K) militants have surrendered to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar, local officials said on Sunday.

According to the IEA, the militants surrendered following mediation efforts by tribal elders.

Dr. Bashir, head of Nangarhar Intelligence Directorate, said that based on an amnesty decree, Daesh militants surrendered to the IEA and that the process is “ongoing”.

“Fifty of them are Daesh, who came from eight districts and surrendered to Islamic Emirate,” said Bashir.

The militants have also expressed remorse and said they regret having joined the group.

“They (Daesh) are very cruel people. I regret what I did. I came here by myself, on my own will, and surrendered to the Islamic Emirate. We did not come here by force,” said Inamullah, one former Daesh militant.

“We are thankful to the Taliban (IEA), they are our compatriots, and forgive us. We regret our past activities. We will not repeat our [past] activities in future,” said Pasarly, another former Daesh fighter.

Nangarhar’s tribal elders have however warned the newly surrendered militants that they will face harsh consequences if they rejoin Daesh.

“We have brought them here; they vowed that they will not rejoin Daesh; and they regret their past actions,” said Ghulam Ali Malik, a tribal elder.

“The tribal elders said if the former militants rejoin Daesh, they will burn down their homes and will expel them from Afghanistan,” said Malik Zainuddin, another tribal elder.

This comes after over 500 Daesh members surrendered to the IEA in Nangarhar following the takeover of power in mid-August.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

China to send in another trainload of aid to Afghanistan

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 6, 2022)

The Chinese embassy in Kabul says a train carrying 600 tons of emergency aid in wheat is set to depart from China’s Xinjiang for Afghanistan.

Wang Yu, China’s ambassador to Kabul, tweeted on Sunday, that this was the second shipment of Chinese aid to the Afghan people in a week.

China announced last week that it had sent about 500 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, including food, especially wheat, oil and sugar.

Earlier, Wang said that as the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan intensified, the country had so far provided 3,600 tons of food and non-food items to the country.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Five Afghan Air Force pilots return home from abroad

Published

12 hours ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 6, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said Sunday that five Air Force pilots who fled the country last year have returned home.

According to a statement issued by the ministry of defense, the pilots returned home as a result of encouragement by the IEA.

Efforts continue to ensure that all professional staff of the Ministry of National Defense return to the country and play an active role in the development of their homeland, the statement read.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Single bomber carried out Kabul airport attack, U.S. military says

Published

1 day ago

on

February 5, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: February 5, 2022)

The U.S. military said on Friday that a single Islamic State (Daesh) bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 170 Afghans at Kabul airport last August, not the complex attack originally suspected, and that it could not have been prevented with the resources on hand.

Briefing reporters on the results of a military inquiry, Marine General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said the bomb sent 5mm ball bearings ripping through a packed crowd at the airport’s Abbey Gate. The investigation found no definitive proof of any gunfire, Reuters reported.

“I want to acknowledge that the investigation differs from what we initially believed on the day of the attack,” McKenzie said. “At the time, the best information we had in the immediate aftermath of the attack indicated that it was a complex attack by both a suicide bomber and ISIS-K gunmen,” he added, using an acronym for Islamic State’s Afghan affiliate.

Single bomber carried out Kabul airport attack, U.S. military says

The U.S. military said on Friday that a single Islamic State (Daesh) bomber killed 13 U.S. troops and at least 170 Afghans at Kabul airport last August, not the complex attack originally suspected, and that it could not have been prevented with the resources on hand.

Briefing reporters on the results

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!