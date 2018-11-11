Dozens of Civilians, Commando Forces Killed in Taliban Attack in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: November 11, 2018)

The Taliban militants have stormed Jaghori district in central Ghazni province, killing dozens of civilians and commando forces, a local official confirmed Sunday.

A member of Ghazni provincial council Khaliqdad Akbari said that the Taliban militants on Sunday evening launched a major attack on different parts of Jaghori district. He said at least 27 commando forces were killed, following hours of furious clashes in the district.

The number of casualties to Taliban militants is not known yet but Akbari said that more than 70 civilians were also dead in the attack.

The official, meanwhile, claimed that foreign agents are leading the Taliban battle in the district.

Local security officials did not comment on the incident so far.

This comes as recently, President Ghani has said that the government would decide on turning Jaghori district into province.