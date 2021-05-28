Latest News
Dozens of ANSDF members and civilians killed in last 10 days: reports
At least 64 members of the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANSDF) members and 120 civilians have been killed in the clashes in the last ten days across the country, sources said.
According to the sources, at least 27 members of security forces and 114 civilians were also wounded in the clashes during the same period.
Reports indicate that clashes between security forces and the Taliban militants are underway in more than 20 provinces.
In a recent incident, the insurgents attack a military base in eastern Logar province on Friday.
Footage shared on social media shows that several mortars fired by the Taliban hit a base located between the Dawlat Shah and Alishing district of the province.
Sources, however, told Ariana News that the Afghan forces have launched a clearance operation in the Alishing district of Logar.
Meanwhile, the New York Times (NYT) reported that at least four districts and dozens of military outposts and bases have been fallen to the Taliban since the beginning of foreign troopsک withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1.
According to the report, at least 26 outposts and bases in just 4 provinces — Laghman, Baghlan, Wardak, and Ghazni provinces – have surrendered to the Taliban, through “negotiated surrenders tactic”, according to village elders and government officials.
The report indicates that negotiated Afghan troop surrenders tactic has removed hundreds of government forces from the battlefield, secured strategic territory, and reaped weapons, ammunition, and vehicles for the Taliban — often without firing a shot.
Latest News
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
Latest News
Morning News Show: Afghanistan’s peace process discussed
Latest News
BLA’s top commander killed in Afghanistan: reports
Mir Abdul Nabi Bangulzai one of the top commanders of the “pro-independence” armed group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) was killed Thursday morning in an armed attack in Kandahar province of Afghanistan, Pakistani media outlets reported.
According to reports, Bangulzai,57, was killed in PD3 of Kandahar city.
Pakistan’s defense and military forums have also confirmed the report.
Bangulzai who belonged to the Baduzai Bangulzai tribe of Baloch was affiliated with the “pro-independence” armed group Baloch Liberation Army since 2002 and was one of the top commanders of the group.
The BLA has yet to confirm the incident.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
The Afghan Ministry of Interior has not commented in this regard.
This comes after at least six civilians were killed after a suicide bomber targeted a civilian vehicle in Aino Mina Township in Kandahar city on Monday this week.
Sources meanwhile said that Aslam Baloch, the leader of the Baluchistan Liberation Army (BLA) was among those killed in the attack.
While the Pakistani media reported that Asalam Baloch was the mastermind of the suicide attack on the Chinese embassy in the Pakistani port city of Karachi, a number of political experts described Baloch as a migrant in Afghanistan.
The Baloch separatist Aslam Baloch was living in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province since 2005.
Aslam Baloch has been one of the mainstream critics of the Pakistani government. He had sustained wounds in the past after a clash with Pakistani security forces.
Sola: Taliban’s statement on reports of US base construction in neighboring country
Dozens of ANSDF members and civilians killed in last 10 days: reports
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Afghanistan’s peace process discussed
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
Crush at Israeli religious festival kills 44
Car bomb kills, wounds dozens in Logar
Sola: Taliban’s statement on reports of US base construction in neighboring country
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Afghanistan’s peace process discussed
Zerbena: Saffron trafficking in Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Efforts to resume Doha peace talks discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
US ‘building’ military base along Pakistan border
-
World4 days ago
Belarus forces plane to land, arrests journalist, sparking outrage
-
World3 days ago
Military detain Mali’s president, prime minister and defence minister
-
World5 days ago
No sign yet Iran will take steps needed to lift sanctions: Blinken
-
Latest News4 days ago
Australia to close Kabul embassy ahead of foreign troops withdrawal
-
Latest News4 days ago
Amnesty International warns strides made by women ‘under threat’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan rejects reports of new US military base on its soil
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan to host Pakistan in white ball series later this year