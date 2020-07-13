Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2020)

Taliban militants attacked the office of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Aybak city, the capital of Samangan province, killing 11 people and wounding 70 more, local officials confirmed.

The officials said that a suicide attacker detonated an explosive-laden vehicle at the entrance gate of the NDS office at around 10:50 on Monday.

Following the blast three assailants engaged in fighting with the Afghan forces

The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group in a statement claimed that dozens of the NDS employees were killed or wounded in the incident.

The attack comes as the group signed an agreement with the US in Qatar, pledging not to carry out attacks the Afghan forces in the big cities of the provinces.

Meanwhile, President Ghani condemned the attack and called it “Criminal, anti-human and terrorist act”.

Ghani added that the Taliban attack meant to insist on conflict and continue violence.

“ President Ghani called on the Taliban to stop fighting and killing Afghans and accept the call for peace of the government and people of Afghanistan and the international community to end the war and establish peace.

ارگ، کابل: با تاسف و اندوه فراوان، امروز طالبان با راه اندازی یک حمله تروریستی در شهر ایبک مرکز ولایت سمنگان، شماری از هموطنان ما را شهید و زخمی نموده و به تاسیسات عام المنفعه آسیب رساندند. رئیس جمهور غنی ضمن محکوم نمودن شدید این عمل جنایتکارانه و ضد بشری، گفت: این حملۀ … — Sediq Sediqqi (@SediqSediqqi) July 13, 2020

He added that escalating violence and war would undermine progress in the peace process.

“Today’s Samangan attack killing & injuring civilians is absolutely unjustifiable. Taliban’s insistence on continuous violence is jeopardizing the unique opportunity for peace. I call on TB to cease bloodshed & engage constructively at the negotiating table, “said Stefano Pontecorvo, the NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan.