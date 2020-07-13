Latest News
Dozens killed, wounded as Taliban attack NDS office – Samangan
Taliban militants attacked the office of the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) in Aybak city, the capital of Samangan province, killing 11 people and wounding 70 more, local officials confirmed.
The officials said that a suicide attacker detonated an explosive-laden vehicle at the entrance gate of the NDS office at around 10:50 on Monday.
Following the blast three assailants engaged in fighting with the Afghan forces
The Taliban militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The group in a statement claimed that dozens of the NDS employees were killed or wounded in the incident.
The attack comes as the group signed an agreement with the US in Qatar, pledging not to carry out attacks the Afghan forces in the big cities of the provinces.
Meanwhile, President Ghani condemned the attack and called it “Criminal, anti-human and terrorist act”.
Ghani added that the Taliban attack meant to insist on conflict and continue violence.
“ President Ghani called on the Taliban to stop fighting and killing Afghans and accept the call for peace of the government and people of Afghanistan and the international community to end the war and establish peace.
ارگ، کابل: با تاسف و اندوه فراوان، امروز طالبان با راه اندازی یک حمله تروریستی در شهر ایبک مرکز ولایت سمنگان، شماری از هموطنان ما را شهید و زخمی نموده و به تاسیسات عام المنفعه آسیب رساندند. رئیس جمهور غنی ضمن محکوم نمودن شدید این عمل جنایتکارانه و ضد بشری، گفت: این حملۀ …
He added that escalating violence and war would undermine progress in the peace process.
“Today’s Samangan attack killing & injuring civilians is absolutely unjustifiable. Taliban’s insistence on continuous violence is jeopardizing the unique opportunity for peace. I call on TB to cease bloodshed & engage constructively at the negotiating table, “said Stefano Pontecorvo, the NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan.
“Today’s #Samangan attack killing & injuring civilians is absolutely unjustifiable. Taliban’s insistence on continuous violence is jeopardising the unique opportunity for peace. I call on TB to cease bloodshed & engage constructively at the negotiating table”-#NATO @pontecorvoste
We are committed to assisting Afghan forces as long as needed: NATO SCR
Stefano Pontecorvo, the Senior Civilian Representative of NATO to Afghanistan said that foreign troops would continue assisting the Afghan forces “as long as needed”.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Stefano Pontecorvo said that the decision in this regard would be made by the Afghan government.
Pontecorvo added that the Taliban’s high level of violence is unacceptable, noting that the government’s concerns about not releasing the remaining Taliban prisoners are legitimate.
Given the stalemate over the release of prisoners, he called on both laterals to show flexibility in achieving peace. He also legitimizes the Afghan government’s concern about the remaining Taliban prisoners.
“Although the prisoner release is slowly proceeding, we would like to see this stepped up a bit, but there are issues which are real issues on the side of the government on releasing the remaining number of prisoners. We call for flexibility from all sides,” NATO SCR Stefano Pontecorvo told Ariana News.
This high-ranking NATO civilian official considers it important to build internal consensus at the leadership level to achieve peace. He says the countries of the region and the world have agreed on a general consensus in this regard. He also says that the presence of the forces of NATO in Afghanistan will be at the request of the Afghan government.
“We don’t want to stay here forever, but we are committed to assisting for as long as we need to be here, and that will be decided by the Afghan government.”
Meanwhile, NATO Envoy called on the Taliban to remain committed and credible in achieving peace.
Taliban attacks kill 19 Afghan forces in Kunduz, Badakhshan provinces
The Taliban militants attacked security base and outposts in Kunduz and Badakhshan provinces on Sunday night, killing at least 19 Afghan forces.
Mohammad Yousuf Ayoubi, head of Kunduz provincial council told Ariana News that the insurgents stormed a base of Afghan forces in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province on Sunday night.
Ayoubi said, at least six army soldiers and six policemen were killed and seven policemen were wounded after several hours of clashes with the Taliban fighters.
According to him, the base fell to the hands of the Taliban for a short period and they fled and seized the equipment of the base after back-up troops arrived in the area.
Local officials, however, confirmed the incident but did not provide details about the casualties.
In a separate incident, the Afghan forces came under attack in the Arghanchkhah district of Badakhshan province.
The attack resulted in the death of seven Afghan forces, Nek Mohammad Nazari, a spokesman for Badakhshan governor confirmed.
The incident happened at around 11 p.m. Sunday and lasted for three hours, Nazari said, adding that at least five Taliban militants were also killed in shoot exchange.
In southern Kandahar, at least 11 Taliban insurgents were killed in the counterattack of the Afghan forces in the Shorabak district of the province.
Jamal Nasir, a provincial police spokesperson told Ariana News that five insurgents were wounded and their attack was pushed back.
Nasir noted that no casualty was imposed on the Afghan forces.
The Taliban militants yet to comment about the incidents.
Taliban, Pakistani militias intensify clashes in Paktia’s Dand Wa Patan district
Pakistani militias siding with the Taliban fighters are engaged in clashes with security forces in Paktia province, inflicting heavy casualties on the Afghan forces, a local official claimed.
Eid Mohammad Ahmadzai, district governor for Paktia’s Dand Wa Patan – one of the districts located along with the so-called Durand Line – says that Pakistani militias, along with the Taliban militants and Pakistani militia carry out coordinated attacks of Afghan forces in the district
Ahmadzai claimed that recently many Quetta council members have entered the district, resulting in augmented insecurity.
Concerning about the security situation, residents of Dand Wa Patan ask the government to back-up and equip security forces in the district.
Dand Wa Patan district is 29 kilometers from Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Parachinar district, most of which have no security forces, and the Taliban and other groups can easily enter Afghanistan. Locals want security checkpoints in the area.
