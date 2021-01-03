Dozens killed in Niger attack

(Last Updated On: January 3, 2021)

Militants stormed two villages in Niger, killing at least 79 people on Saturday, Reuters reported.

According to the report, the incident took place near Niger’s western border with Mali.

Around 49 people were killed and 17 others wounded in Tchombangou village of the country, the report stated citing a security source.

Another source on condition of anonymity told Reuters that around 30 other villagers had been killed in the village of Zaroumdareye.

Niger officials stated that soldiers have been dispatched to the area.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Meanwhile, BBC reported that al-Qaeda militants last week attacked French soldiers in Mali.

French Embassy in Kabul said Sunday that five French soldiers have been killed in the Sahel region in the last few days.

France is leading a coalition of West African and European allies against the Islamist militants in the unhospitable Sahel region in Africa.