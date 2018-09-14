Dozens Killed in Afghan Forces’ Countrywide Operations

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2018 3:51 pm)

As many as 67 militants have been killed and 28 others wounded during 12 clearance operations of the Afghan military forces in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Friday.

The joint clearing operations have been conducted in Nangarhar, Ghazni, Paktia, Logar, Kandahar, Badghis, Herat, Faryab, Baghlan, Balkh and Helmand provinces, the statement said.

According to the statement, during the operations, 25 insurgents were also killed in Muqor district of Ghazni province. 15 rebels including a militant commander Mohammad Hekmatullah were killed and 21 others injured in Pust Road and Shebkoh districts of Farah province. The militants’ two vehicles and five motorcycles were destroyed in the offensive.

The statement, however, did not mention about possible casualties to military forces and civilians during the operations.