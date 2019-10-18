Dozens Killed As Mortar Hits Mosque In Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: October 18, 2019)

At least 34 people were killed and 50 others were wounded after a mortar round hit a mosque in Nangarhar province on Friday, local officials confirmed.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that the incident took place in the Haska Mina district of the province.

Khogyani added that the mortar hit when worshipers were at the Friday prayers and the mosque’s roof has collapsed in the incident.

He said the wounded individuals are being transferred to the local hospitals.

Meanwhile, the provincial public health officials said that at least 10 injured people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

No individual or group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces in the east part of Afghanistan where the insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.